Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Belarus Factory Implements Customized Power Distribution Cabinet


2025-11-28 10:05:06
(MENAFN- GetNews) CNC Electric recently delivered a customized low-voltage power distribution cabinet to a manufacturing workshop in Belarus, showcasing our expertise in providing tailored electrical solutions for industrial applications.



The cabinet is designed to ensure reliable equipment power supply, motor control, and system protection in the local production environment. It integrates a range of high-performance components, including:

● MCB: YCB7-63N

● MCCB: YCM1 with motor operator & shunt trip auxiliaries

● Surge Protective Device (SPD): YCS6

● Contactors: YCCH6, CJX2s

● Thermal Overload Relay: JR28s

● Isolator Switch: YCHGLB

This project highlights CNC Electri 's ability to provide turnkey solutions, meeting specific client requirements while ensuring safety, reliability, and efficiency. Our engineering team worked closely with the Belarus workshop to deliver a system that seamlessly integrates with their production processes, reflecting CNC Electric's commitment to quality and customized industrial electrical solutions worldwide.

MENAFN28112025003238003268ID1110410438



GetNews

