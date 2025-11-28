SENKEN TBD-A8 Warning Lightbar: Three Standards, Double-Layer High Brightness, Multiple Warnings

MENAFN - GetNews) The exciting new product, TBDA8 series warning lightbar, suitable for use in police, fire trucks, ambulances and engineering rescue vehicles. Their lampshades are made of PC material with high impact resistance, excellent thermal stability and good light transmittance.







1. Enhanced surface finishing technology

Advanced surface processing technology ensures the lampshades have high light transmittance, are not easy to fade, and offer strong shock resistance, sand resistance, scratch resistance and water resistance.







2. 360° Double-layer light source and clear warning with zero blind spots

Featuring a unique upper and lower double-layer flashing design plus side lighting, it achieves 360° high-brightness warning without any blind spots. No matter from which angle it is observed, the warning signal can be clearly captured, thus avoiding potential safety hazards caused by visual blind spots.

3. High Illuminance + Long DistanceSuitable for Complex Environments

With a maximum illuminance of ≥800Lx, the light is bright yet not glaring. The effective visual distance can reach up to 1000m at most. Even in foggy conditions, it can ensure a clear visible range of ≥300m. Whether in open areas or low-visibility environments, the warning signal can be detected in a timely manner.

4. IPX5 Protection + Flexible Customization Suitable for Multi-scenario Requirements

The sealing performance reaches IPX5 level, allowing it to be used with confidence in outdoor, humid and other scenarios. The length of the entire light can be customized by increasing or decreasing in units of 20-25cm, and it can be precisely adapted to different vehicles such as engineering vehicles and emergency rescue equipment.