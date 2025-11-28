403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
India, Germany Discuss Terrorism, Counterterrorism Cooperation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- Indian authorities said on Friday that the 10th meeting of the India-Germany Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism discussed threats posed by terrorism at various levels and cooperation in counterterrorism.
The Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement that both sides unequivocally condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross border terrorism especially "the terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir and recent terror incident near the Red Fort in New Delhi."
"Both sides exchanged views on the threat assessment in their respective countries and regions and on global challenges. They also discussed respective counter terrorism policies and important topics in the fight against terrorism," the statement said.
Emerging challenges including radicalization online, the implications of the misuse of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes, countering the financing of terrorism, capacity building, judicial cooperation and exchange on designation of terrorists and terrorist entities also came up for deliberations.
They also asserted shared commitment to strengthening cooperation in the UN, the Global Counter Terrorism Forum, the Financial Action Task Force and No Money for Terror Ministerial Conference and other multilateral fora.
"The two sides also explored ways to strengthen their Counter Terrorism cooperation and identified areas of future collaboration," the statement added.
Joint Secretary (Counter Terrorism) in the Ministry of External Affairs of India Vinod Bahade and Director of Directorate-General for International Order, UN and Arms Control of Germany Konrad Arz von Straussenburg co-chaired the meeting. (end)
atk
The Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement that both sides unequivocally condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross border terrorism especially "the terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir and recent terror incident near the Red Fort in New Delhi."
"Both sides exchanged views on the threat assessment in their respective countries and regions and on global challenges. They also discussed respective counter terrorism policies and important topics in the fight against terrorism," the statement said.
Emerging challenges including radicalization online, the implications of the misuse of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes, countering the financing of terrorism, capacity building, judicial cooperation and exchange on designation of terrorists and terrorist entities also came up for deliberations.
They also asserted shared commitment to strengthening cooperation in the UN, the Global Counter Terrorism Forum, the Financial Action Task Force and No Money for Terror Ministerial Conference and other multilateral fora.
"The two sides also explored ways to strengthen their Counter Terrorism cooperation and identified areas of future collaboration," the statement added.
Joint Secretary (Counter Terrorism) in the Ministry of External Affairs of India Vinod Bahade and Director of Directorate-General for International Order, UN and Arms Control of Germany Konrad Arz von Straussenburg co-chaired the meeting. (end)
atk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment