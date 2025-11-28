403
Kuwait Deplores Israeli Occupation's Deliberate Bombing Of Syria's Rif Dimashq
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs voiced on Friday Kuwait's condemnation and denunciation of the deliberate bombardment and incursion of the Israeli occupation forces into Rif Dimashq (the countryside), leaving some casualties of civilians.
In a statement, the ministry affirmed that such criminal attacks are part of Israeli occupation's continued policy which destabilizes regional stability and security, and undermines international and regional efforts seeking de-escalation.
The assualts also are a flagrant violation of Syria's sovereignty, international humanitarian law and the relevant Security Council resolutions, the statement concluded. (end)
