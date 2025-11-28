Challenges And Prospects In The Global Power Rental Market, 2025-2030: Data Centers And Grid Instability Drive Growth

Dublin, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power Rental Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Global Power Rental Market, valued at USD 22.83 Billion in 2024, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.39% to reach USD 37.02 Billion by 2030. Growth is primarily driven by rapid industrialization, ongoing global infrastructure development, rising energy demand across multiple sectors, and the increasing frequency of extreme weather events that necessitate emergency power.

Key Market Drivers

The increasing need for continuous and reliable power supply is a crucial driver of the global power rental market, as industries rely on uninterrupted energy to maintain productivity and prevent financial losses. Data centers, for example, require consistent power beyond what traditional grids can reliably provide. The International Energy Agency's March 2024 Electricity 2024 report indicates that global electricity consumption from data centers is expected to more than double, rising from 460 TWh in 2022 to over 1,000 TWh by 2026.

Simultaneously, grid instability caused by aging infrastructure, extreme weather, and integration challenges with renewable energy sources drives demand for temporary power solutions. According to NERC's June 2024 State of Reliability report, wind resources experienced forced outage rates of 18.9% in 2023, up from 18.1% in 2022, contributing to grid unreliability. Strong industry performance reflects this demand: Aggreko reported annual sales of USD 2.85 billion for the year ending December 28, 2024, a 14% increase over 2023, as noted by International Rental News in April 2025.

Key Market Challenges

A major challenge to the global power rental market lies in the substantial capital expenditure required to procure, maintain, and upgrade fleets of power generation and distribution assets. These investments significantly strain profitability and can restrict the competitive capabilities of smaller firms. The high capital intensity creates barriers to entry and inherently favors large, established players with stronger financial capacity.

According to the European Rental Association, equipment investment across the European rental market was expected to remain flat in 2023 following a 4.2% increase in 2022, illustrating the constraining financial environment. These conditions limit innovation and expansion opportunities, ultimately slowing broader market growth.

Key Market Trends

Growing Adoption of Hybrid and Renewable Energy Solutions is a pivotal trend shaping the global power rental market. Companies increasingly deploy hybrid systems that combine conventional generators with battery storage or solar power, driven by stricter environmental regulations and rising corporate sustainability goals.

Aggreko invested over USD 140 million across 2023 and 2024 to expand its Greener Upgrades fleet, including battery systems designed to reduce emissions and optimize fuel consumption. This shift is reinforced by declining renewable energy costs; according to IRENA's 2025 Renewable Power Generation Costs in 2024 report, total installed costs for most renewable power technologies fell by more than 10% from 2023 to 2024.

