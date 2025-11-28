Tsplus Introduces New Feedback & Roadmap Platform To Enhance The Remote Desktop User Experience

PARIS, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSplus is pleased to announce the launch of its brand-new Feedback and Roadmap platform, now available directly from the top menu of under the Resources section or via . This modernized platform, powered by Featurebase, provides a dynamic, interactive space where users can easily share ideas, request new features, and follow product evolution in real time.

Collecting Customers Feedback for A Better Remote Desktop User Experience

Designed to strengthen the connection between TSplus and its global community, the new Feedback page acts as the homepage of the platform. After signing up and creating an account, users can leave their comments on any TSplus product or feature. Each feedback submission opens a dedicated thread where other customers and TSplus administrators can reply, contributing to constructive discussions. Topics are organized by product, ranked by popularity and number of contributions, and displayed for maximum accessibility. This valuable, real-time insight helps guide TSplus developers in refining and prioritizing enhancements to continuously improve the remote desktop user experience across all solutions.

A Transparent Roadmap and Smarter Changelog for Greater Product Visibility

The second key component of the platform is the Product Roadmap. Updated continuously, each product roadmap is directly shaped by the feedback collected on the platform. Users can view upcoming features, improvements in progress, development stages, and estimated release deadlines. This transparency gives customers a clear view of how TSplus solutions are evolving and how their input influences future updates.

The third section introduces a renewed Changelog, presenting all product updates from the newest releases to the oldest. Updates can be filtered by product or by type: New features, improvements, or fixes; making it easier than ever to stay informed. For added convenience, visitors can click the Subscribe button at the top left of the page and join the RSS feed of the products they follow. This ensures customers receive instant notifications whenever a new change, fix, or enhancement is published.

A Collaborative Platform That Benefits the Entire TSplus Community

With this launch, TSplus reinforces its mission to deliver intuitive, secure, and high-performance remote access solutions. The new Feedback and Roadmap platform empowers users, strengthens communication, and helps the TSplus team deliver the very best remote desktop user experience through customer-driven innovation.

About TSplus

Press contact

Caleb Zaharris

Marketing Director at TSplus

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at