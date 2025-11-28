Changes In The Supervisory Board Of Subsidiary

Infortar operates in seven countries. the company's main fields of activity are maritime transport. energy and real estate. Infortar owns a 68.47% share in Tallink Grupp. a 100% share in Elenger Grupp and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 141.000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity. Infortar also operates in agriculture, engineering, construction minerals, printing sector, services and other areas. A total of 110 companies belong to the Infortar group: 101 subsidiaries 4 affiliated companies and 5 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates Infortar employs 6558 people.

