Merck Foundation Conducted Their Health Media Training During The 7Th Edition Of Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative - MFFLI Summit To Support Girl Education And Break Infertility Stigma

Merck Foundation ( ), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, conducted the 7t h Edition of Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative - MFFLI Summit 2025, in presence of Merck Foundation CEO, Dr. Rasha Kelej and African & Asian First Ladies, who are the Ambassadors of“Merck Foundation More Than a Mother”. During the Summit, Merck Foundation Health Media Training session was also conducted on Day 2, for African journalists, to emphasize on the important role the media plays to influence our society to create a cultural shift with the aim to Break Infertility Stigma, Support Girl Education, Stop Gender Based Violence, End Child Marriage, End FGM, and Empower Women at all levels. Moreover, to raise awareness about early detection & prevention of Diabetes & Hypertension.

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation, Chairperson of MFFLI Summit, and President of“More Than a Mother” campaign, emphasized,“I strongly believe that media has the power to shape mindsets and create a culture shift. Journalists can drive real change through their daily reporting by raising awareness about critical social and health issues-such as breaking the stigma of infertility, promoting girls' education, ending child marriage, stopping gender-based violence, and encouraging early detection and prevention of diabetes and hypertension.”

Watch the Merck Foundation Health Media Training session here:

The Merck Foundation Health Media Training is a part of 'Merck Foundation More than a Mother' Community Awareness Program. Since 2017, Merck Foundation has provided their Health Media Training for more than 3,700 media representatives from 35 countries in Africa.

During the 7th Edition of Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative -MFFLI Summit, two important occasions were marked; the 8th Anniversary of Merck Foundation and 13 years of Merck Foundation's development programs that started in 2012.

On the Day 1, the Plenary Session of the Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative -MFFLI Summit took place, featuring a high-level panel discussion with the participating First Ladies of Africa and Asia. Moreover, a high-level panel discussion was held with African Ministers and top healthcare experts from across the globe.

During the Day 2 of the conference, two Medical and Scientific Sessions on Oncology and Diabetes & Hypertension also took place.

During the 7th Edition of MFFLI Summit, the Call for Applications for 8 annual Merck Foundation Awards in partnership with African and Asian First Ladies were announced for best Media, Musicians, Fashion Designers, Filmmakers, students, and emerging talents.

“I strongly believe that these awards encourage creative storytelling to raise awareness about critical social and health issues. Since 2017, we have been launching these awards together with my esteemed sisters, the African and Asian First Ladies, who are also the Ambassadors of the Merck Foundation More Than a Mother Campaign. I am looking forward to all the entries from young talents for these important awards,” Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej added.

Details of the Awards:

: Media representatives and students are invited to showcase work raising awareness about Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girls' Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/or Stopping GBV.: 30th September 2026.: African filmmakers, film students, and young talents are invited to create long or short films (drama, documentary, or docudrama) addressing Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girls' Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/or Stopping GBV.: 30th September 2026.: African fashion students and designers are invited to create designs delivering impactful messages on Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girls' Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/or Stopping GBV.: 30th September 2026.: African singers and musical artists are invited to create songs addressing Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girls' Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/or Stopping GBV.: 30th September 2026.: Media representatives are invited to showcase work promoting healthy lifestyles and raising awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.: 30th October 2026.: African filmmakers, film students, and young talents are invited to create films promoting healthy lifestyles and raising awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.: 30th October 2026.: African fashion students and designers are invited to create designs promoting healthy lifestyles and raising awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.: 30th October 2026.: African singers and musical artists are invited to create songs promoting healthy lifestyles and raising awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.: 30th October 2026.

Merck Foundation Chairman CEO along with 14 First Ladies during 7th Edition of Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative Summit (1)



Merck Foundation Chairman CEO along with 14 First Ladies during 7th Edition of Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative MFFLI Summit



Merck Foundation Chairman CEO along with 14 First Ladies during 7th Edition of Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative Summit (2)



Merck Foundation Chairman CEO along with 14 First Ladies during 7th Edition of Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative Summit (3)



Merck Foundation Chairman CEO along with 14 First Ladies during 7th Edition of Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative Summit (4)



Merck Foundation Chairman CEO along with 14 First Ladies during 7th Edition of Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative Summit (5)



Merck Foundation Chairman CEO along with 14 First Ladies during 7th Edition of Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative Summit (6)



Merck Foundation Chairman CEO along with 14 First Ladies during 7th Edition of Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative Summit (7)



Merck Foundation Chairman CEO along with 14 First Ladies during 7th Edition of Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative Summit (8)



Merck Foundation Chairman CEO along with 14 First Ladies during 7th Edition of Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative Summit (9)



Merck Foundation Chairman CEO along with 14 First Ladies during 7th Edition of Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative Summit (10)



Merck Foundation Chairman CEO along with 14 First Ladies during 7th Edition of MFFLI Summit



Merck Foundation Chairman CEO along with 14 First Ladies during 7th Edition of Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative Summit (11)



Merck Foundation Chairman CEO along with 14 First Ladies during 7th Edition of Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative Summit (12)



Merck Foundation Chairman CEO along with 14 First Ladies during 7th Edition of Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative Summit (13)



About Merck Foundation:

The Merck Foundation, established in 2017, is the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, aims to improve the health and wellbeing of people and advance their lives through science and technology. Our efforts are primarily focused on improving access to quality & equitable healthcare solutions in underserved communities, building healthcare & scientific research capacity, empowering girls in education and empowering people in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) with a special focus on women and youth. All Merck Foundation press releases are distributed by e-mail at the same time they become available on the Merck Foundation Website. Please visit to read more. Follow the social media of Merck Foundation: Facebook ( ), X ( ), Instagram ( ), YouTube ( ), Threads ( ) and Flickr ( ).



The Merck Foundation is dedicated to improving social and health outcomes for communities in need. While it collaborates with various partners, including governments to achieve its humanitarian goals, the foundation remains strictly neutral in political matters. It does not engage in or support any political activities, elections, or regimes, focusing solely on its mission to elevate humanity and enhance well-being while maintaining a strict non-political stance in all of its endeavors.