Adopted Decisions Of The Meeting Of Holders Of Notes (ISIN LT0000405938) Dated 28 November 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) UAB“Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” (hereinafter, the“”) hereby informs that meeting of holders of notes of the Company, ISIN LT0000405938 (hereinafter, the“”), dated 28 November 2025 approved the following proposals, provided by the Company (hereinafter, the“”):

1. The Maturity Date of the Notes is prolonged from 14 December 2025 to 15 June 2026.

2. The Interest Rate of the Notes is increased from 5.00% per annum to 8.50% per annum, as from 15 December 2025 and until the Maturity Date on 15 June 2026.

3. The Issuer is provided with a call option to redeem part or all of the Notes any date before the Maturity Date at 100% of nominal value of the Notes plus accrued interest.

4. In addition, necessary consequential changes may be made to the Final Terms of the Notes to implement the Proposals.

As it was indicated in noteholders' meeting notice, after the approval of the Proposals the Company will make the following payments to the noteholders on 15 December 2025:



Will payout all interest (semi-annual coupon) accrued on the Notes till 14 December 2025. Will make pro-rata redemption from all noteholders of 50% nominal value of the Notes (to be executed as a reduction of nominal value of one Note to EUR 500).

The Company hereby informs that it will take necessary actions and execute required documents, that its aforementioned provided and Noteholders' approved Proposals were duly formalised and reflected in Nasdaq CSD SE and AB Nasdaq Vilnius systems.

Contact person for further information:

Mantas Auruškevičius

Manager of the Investment Company

...