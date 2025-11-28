Manilotti Introduces Smart Sync 90 Hob With Nine-Level Heat Control
The Smart Sync 90 integrates advanced touch controls and SABAF Italian burners. The product is designed to meet the technical demands of modern residential kitchens and has undergone rigorous internal testing.
According to Manilotti,“The Smart Sync 90 was developed in response to growing demand for greater cooking precision and safety. Our engineering team prioritized ease of use and durability in every feature.”
