DYWIDAG Reports Strong Q3 Performance And Advances Key Strategic Initiatives

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company sees growth across core markets, expanded operations and continued project success

Munich, Germany, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DYWIDAG, a global leader in post-tensioning solutions, stay-cable systems and geotechnical engineering products, has announced strong financial and operational results for the third quarter of 2025.

Year-to-date revenues increased 5.5% year on year, with Earnings Before Interest, Depreciation, Amortisation and Tax up by 3.9% in the period January to September. Excluding TAM Groupe (which is due to be divested in Q4), revenues grew 6.4% and earnings rose 4.2%. The company also reported an 85% increase in order backlog compared to last year underscoring continued demand across its core markets.

DYWIDAG continues to advance key growth initiatives in the renewable energy sector, securing more than €200 million in contracts to provide post-tensioning services for hybrid wind towers with key customers across Europe. The company also secured five new projects to supply geotechnical and post-tensioning products for the construction of LNG tanks in the United States, Europe and Asia.

As part of its strategy to expand manufacturing capacity and strengthen regional support, DYWIDAG has established a new manufacturing and distribution center in Pennsylvania and launched new monitoring products for the U.K. rail sector demonstrating its continued commitment to innovation in infrastructure safety and performance.

Operational improvements also contributed to a strong quarter. DYWIDAG reduced delivery times, lowered the number of lost-time incidents and successfully completed two major stay-cable projects in North America - the Gordie Howe International Bridge and the Corpus Christi Harbor Bridge. Other major projects remain on schedule.

As part of its focus on core business areas, DYWIDAG has agreed the sale of its French subsidiary, TAM Groupe, to Private Assets. The transaction is expected to close in Q4 2025 and will reduce lease and factoring liabilities on the company's balance sheet.

“I am confident the positive momentum will continue into 2026,” said Hugh Pelham, CEO of DYWIDAG.“Our strong financial results, expanding order book and strategic progress demonstrate the strength of our team and the effectiveness of DYWIDAG's long-term growth strategy.”

About DYWIDAG

Since its German roots were established in 1865, DYWIDAG has been a pioneer in engineering excellence-ensuring structures are built and maintained to be safer, stronger, and smarter. Today, with a presence in over 40 countries and a team of more than 1,600 professionals, DYWIDAG specializes in post-tensioning, geotechnical, stay cable, and concrete systems across diverse markets. By combining deep local expertise with global capability, the company delivers structural integrity that stands the test of time.

CONTACT: Peter Assinder, VP Global Sales and Marketing DYWIDAG... Joanne Hogue Smart Connections PR for DYWIDAG +1 (410) 658-8246...