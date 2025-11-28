Bihar: Lok Janshakti Party's Foundation Day Marked Separately By LJPRV And RLJP

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 28 (IANS) The 25th foundation day of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) was celebrated on Friday by both its factions -- Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV) led by Chirag Paswan and the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) led by Pashupati Kumar Paras.

Separate programs were organised in Patna and Hajipur.

The LJPRV event was held at the Bapu Auditorium in Patna.

Jamui MP and Bihar in-charge Arun Bharti attended as the chief guest.

However, the party's national president and Union Minister Chirag Paswan could not attend due to health reasons.

All party MPs, newly elected MLAs, office-bearers, and workers participated in the silver jubilee celebration.

The party described the occasion as marking 25 years of service, dedication, and the struggle for social justice for Dalits, the deprived, and the marginalised -- values associated with party founder Ram Vilas Paswan.

At the event in Hajipur, RLJP national president and former Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras became emotional while remembering his late elder brother and LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan.

Paras said,“When the party was founded, all three brothers -- Ram Vilas Paswan, Ramchandra Paswan, and I, were present. Today it is my misfortune that both of them are no longer with us.”

He recalled that the LJP was founded to fight for the rights of Dalits, the oppressed, backward classes, and minorities, and that the Dalit Sena was formed to protect vulnerable communities from injustice.

Reflecting on the recent election defeat, Paras told party workers there was no need to be disheartened.

He remarked that unusual patterns were visible in voting numbers.

“In each constituency, around 1,22,800 votes were cast for 10 candidates each, which indicates that something different happened somewhere,” Paras said.

However, he added that he respects the people's mandate.

Taking a dig at rivals, he said the condition of the Grand Alliance was worse than that of his own party. Politics, he reminded workers, has its ups and downs.

Paras cited the party's 2009 electoral setback-when all three brothers had lost the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections-as an example of resilience.

“We did not lose courage. We worked hard and rebuilt the party,” he said.

He urged workers to reach every village and prepare vigorously for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, asserting that the RLJP would regain its strength through struggle and determination.