ITS Logistics November Supply Chain Report: Cautious Consumers And Changing Regulatory Environment Bring Uncertainty Into Peak Holiday Season

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) -- An industry-wide shift in compliance is driving up transportation pricing, even as shipping, import volumes remain low --

RENO, Nev., Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITS Logistics, one of the nation's fastest-growing 3PLs, has released the November Supply Chain Report. This month, the report reflects a further softening of demand and declining spot rate volatility as the industry adapts to new standards for non-domiciled driver compliance. At the ports, container volumes broke from traditional month-over-month growth, signaling slowing momentum despite recent breakthroughs in U.S.-China trade negotiations. Macroeconomic conditions are somewhat clouded by delayed federal reporting, but signs of persistent inflation and continued job loss have created a cautious consumer as we enter the height of the holiday season.

The U.S. Bank National Shipment Index reported a 2.9% decrease in shipping volumes for the third quarter, undoing the previous quarter's gains. At the same time, it was reported that shipment spend increased, with some regions seeing double-digit gains. Analysts report shippers are paying more to move less, due largely to ongoing capacity exits driving up market pricing. While contract rates are up, spot rates have decreased slightly, following several weeks of regional volatility driven by increased scrutiny over non-domiciled licensing and English language proficiency (ELP).

On November 10, a U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit issued an administrative stay on the FMCSA interim final rule tightening regulations on non-domiciled commercial licenses, citing failure to follow proper process and lack of evidence. With this stay in place, all states are permitted to continue issuing and renewing CDLs to non-citizens - however, it appears an industry-wide change has already been set in motion. California announced that it will be cancelling 17,000 commercial licenses for failing to comply with pre-existing regulations, while Nevada plans to permanently phase out non-domiciled and limited-term licenses. Private sector freight technology platforms are implementing screening tools for non-domiciled license holders, emphasizing the need for more thorough verification and risk mitigation.

“These changes in license issuance, carrier vetting, and ongoing roadside driver checks signal a major refocus on compliance,” stated Josh Allen, Chief Commercial Officer at ITS Logistics.“The federal government has made it clear that it intends to hold carriers and shippers accountable for hiring unqualified drivers, increasing the need for more stringent review of who is moving freight.”

At the ports, U.S. container imports totaled 2,306,687 Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) for the month of October, according to Descartes. The volume is a nominal 0.1% below September 2025, breaking from the month-over-month gains traditionally seen at the outset of Q4 and swiftly narrowing year-to-date growth margins. Despite overall decline, China-origin imports grew for the first time since August, leading U.S. trading partners with 5.4% month-over-month gains. This has followed a series of trade discussions between the countries which, while turbulent, led to a one-year suspension of port call fees, preventing further damage to secondary ports across the country. Total U.S.-imposed tariffs on Beijing have also been reduced to a cumulative 47%.

The prolonged government shutdown disrupted standard data collection in the month of October, clouding the Federal Reserve's visibility into economic health. Still, inflation concerns and labor market troubles contributed to a decline in consumer confidence for October. Despite this, however, core retail spending is still up for the holiday, increasing 0.6% for the month of October and 4.89% year-over-year, per the National Retail Federation (NRF). Overall holiday spending is expected to top $1 trillion for the first time. However, consumer research points towards a more cautious consumer, anticipating that individual spending will decrease by 10%.

ITS Logistics offers a full suite of network transportation solutions across North America and distribution and fulfillment services to 95% of the US population within two days. These services include drayage and intermodal in 22 coastal ports and 30 rail ramps, a full suite of asset and asset-lite transportation solutions, omnichannel distribution and fulfillment, LTL, and outbound small parcel.

The monthly ITS Supply Chain Report serves to inform ITS employees, partners, and customers of marketplace changes and updates. The information in the report combines data provided through DAT and various industry sources with insights from the ITS team. Visit here

About ITS Logistics

ITS Logistics is one of North America's fastest-growing, asset-based modern 3PLs, providing solutions for the industry's most complicated supply chain challenges. With a people-first culture committed to excellence, the company relentlessly strives to deliver unmatched value through best-in-class service, expertise, and innovation. The ITS Logistics portfolio features North America's #18 asset-lite freight brokerage, a top drayage and intermodal solution, an asset-based dedicated fleet, an innovative cloud-based technology ecosystem, and a nationwide distribution and fulfillment network.

Media Contact:

Amber Good

LeadCoverage

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at .