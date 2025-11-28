Maine Bluesmen Cryin' Out Loud Release 'Moonshine Lover' Music Video Honoring Multi-Generational Songwriting Legacy

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Celebrating Thanksgiving in their own special way, Maine blues-rock band Cryin' Out Loud has released a new music video for“Moonshine Lover,” a song that carries a rare multi-generational story at its core. The track appears on lead vocalist Brandon Stallard's 2024 blues album, Play Loud & Smoke Often, and marks the third time the song has been recorded - but the first time as a father-and-son collaboration.

Growing up, Brandon remembers watching his father, Fredericksburg, Va-resident Scott Stallard, live the life of a working musician, juggling late-night gigs, recording sessions and songwriting commitments to support the family. He admired the way his father approached music as both a craft and a profession, often disappearing for long hours into studios only to return with new songs, new stories and the quiet pride of someone doing what he loved.“From a young age, I wanted to be like him,” Brandon said.“I saw firsthand the dedication it takes to make music your life.”

The elder Stallard performed full time until 1991, when he realized another life-long dream of becoming a police officer, serving an eighteen year career with the Manassas, VA City Police Department (MPCD). After retiring in 2012, Stallard returned to his life of playing music, and could not be happier to see his son following in his musical footsteps, and is deeply proud of his success.

Cryin' Out Loud's album, Play Loud & Smoke Often, was produced by Grammy Award winner Paul Nelson and recorded at Husson University recording studio. The band's debut release had been highly anticipated, drawing inspiration from The Band, The Allman Brothers Band, Little Feat and blues icons across generations. The album features a collection of brand-new originals along with standout guest performances from saxophonist Erik Lawrence, guitarist Paul Nelson of The Paul Nelson Band, and celebrated keyboardist Brooks Milgate of Ana Popovic's touring group. With its wide range of influences and fresh compositions, the band says the album“has something for everyone.”

Cryin' Out Loud is a professional blues-rock band based in Bar Harbor, Maine, featuring Brandon Stallard on vocals and guitar, Ben Chute on guitar, Jim Fratini on bass and Matthew Henley on piano. Together, the group combines deep blues roots with modern energy, creating the dynamic sound that has earned them a loyal regional following and growing attention beyond New England.

“Moonshine Lover” was originally written decades earlier by Scott Stallard, who recorded it twice before. When Brandon chose to reinterpret the song for his album, he brought it into the modern era by composing a new second verse. The updated version is now officially credited to both father and son.

“I first wrote“Moonshine Lover” in 1970. Brandon must have been five or six years old. I recorded it with Bob Dawson at Bias Studios in Falls Church, Virginia; that was in 1978, I re-recorded it in Nashville with producer Jim Cartwright a few years later," said Scott. "To hear my son performing 'Moonshine Lover" now, after all these years, just makes me feel so proud and thankful - as a father, a musician, and a songwriter."

To honor his father's role in the song's history, Brandon invited his father to perform the drums on the 2023 studio recording. The connection continued into the new video, filmed in 2025 at Factory Underground Studio in Norwalk and co-directed by John Shyloski and Marc Alan.

“Shooting the video was a really emotional experience for both of us,” Brandon said.“It's something we'll have forever - something that documents what this song means to our family."

“Shooting the music video was a lot of fun, but it was quite surreal - not something I've ever done before. I'm so thankful to have been a part of it, working with my son and his band; so to have it come out on Thanksgiving really means a lot,” said Scott Stallard. "I get choked up just thinking about it."

The music video blends vivid, full-color performance shots with black-and-white behind-the-scenes moments of the band and Scott Stallard interacting, sharing stories, taking shots of whiskey and enjoying cigars after the cameras stopped rolling. The contrast of styles reflects the song's past and present, highlighting the bond between generations of musicians.

The video also features a guest appearance by Nick Casinelli, owner of Connecticut Cigar Company in Stamford, Conn., where Cryin' Out Loud has performed multiple times. Casinelli performs on the saxophone. "I really have to thank Nick for being there for us. He's an extremely busy guy. He gave us his time, his energy, and his amazing spirit. I'm so thankful to him," said Brandon.