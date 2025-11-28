Ziperase Strengthens APAC Team For Growth In Southeast Asia

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Ziperase, a leading provider of secure data erasure software and hardware solutions, has announced the appointment of Isato Bista (ビスタ イサト) to lead business development and operations across the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

This appointment is a major step in Ziperase's strategic expansion across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. With dedicated leadership already in place for India and Australia under Raj [Last Name], Bista's addition strengthens Ziperase's ability to provide comprehensive, on-the-ground support across the diverse regional markets.

Strengthening the APAC Strategy

"Expanding our footprint in the APAC region is a top priority, and doing so requires the right leadership with deep regional knowledge," said Khalid Elibiary, President of Ziperase. "Isato is a critical addition to our APAC team. His appointment, alongside our established presence in India and Australia, significantly enhances our regional coverage. This allows us to offer our partners-from Tokyo to Bangkok-the localized support they need to scale their ITAD operations efficiently and securely."

Navigating Complex Compliance Landscapes

The ASEAN and Japanese markets present unique regulatory challenges, including Thailand's PDPA, Singapore's PDPA, and Japan's APPI. Bista brings specialized experience in the IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) sector in Bangkok, where he managed business development across Thailand, Cambodia, and Vietnam. His fluency in English, Japanese, Hindi, and Nepali together with his work experiences across ASEAN countries positions him as a vital bridge for partners, ensuring seamless communication and a deep understanding of local compliance requirements.

"Businesses in the ASEAN and Japan regions are facing increasingly complex data privacy regulations and tight operational margins," said Isato Bista. "My focus is to help our partners navigate these challenges by implementing Ziperase's certified erasure solutions. Whether it's ensuring compliance with local laws like the Thai PDPA or streamlining high-volume processing for ITADs, our goal is to turn data security into a competitive advantage for our clients." Learn more about Ziperase in Asia Pacific.

About Ziperase

Ziperase provides certified, automated data erasure software for enterprises, ITADs, and technology partners globally. Founded by industry veterans with more than 20 years of combined experience in data erasure and enterprise technology, they left yesterday's limited legacy systems behind to build Ziperase. The platform features API-first integration, intuitive, easy-to-use platform design, and centralized cloud reporting. Track erasures and device information with comprehensive asset management and detailed audit-ready reports. Ziperase holds ADISA Product Assurance and Common Criteria EAL2 certifications recognized by 30+ countries, with solutions compliant with IEEE 2883:2022 and NIST SP 800-88 standards.

Learn more at ziperase.

