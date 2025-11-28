Nagaland CM Seeks HM Shah's Intervention On Protected Area Permit Clearances Before 'Hornbill Festival'

MENAFN - IANS) Kohima, Nov 28 (IANS) With the 26th edition of the iconic 'Hornbill Festival' set to commence on December 1, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio once again requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take immediate action on the clearance of Protected Area Permit (PAP) applications for international delegates, officials said on Friday.

An official of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that CM Rio in his letter to Union Minister Shah reiterated the long-standing demand for lifting the PAP regime from the state.

In his letter, the Chief Minister highlighted that the 'Hornbill Festival', one of India's most prominent cultural events, coincides with the state commemoration day and attracts thousands of visitors from across India and abroad.

Calling the festival a crucial driver of the state's economy, CM Rio noted its vital role in generating employment and livelihood opportunities.

This year's edition will feature six partner countries, whose representatives are scheduled to participate in cultural showcases, business roundtables and networking sessions.

According to the Chief Minister, all preparations for the festival have been completed, but clearance of PAPs for foreign delegates remains pending with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

He expressed concern that with only few days remaining before the festival's opening, the delay had created "serious concern", and requested Home Minister Shah's "immediate and personal attention" to ensure urgent issuance of the permits.

Reiterating his repeated appeals for the removal of the PAP regime from Nagaland, the Chief Minister said that despite earlier positive assurances from the Home Minister, the permit requirement continues to pose procedural challenges to tourists, adversely impacting both the state's economy and its image.

Emphasising Nagaland's long-standing partnership with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and its participation under the People's Democratic Alliance (PDA) banner, Chief Minister Rio appealed for the Centre's support.

He said that lifting the PAP regime would significantly boost tourism, improve ease of movement and further strengthen Nagaland's integration with the rest of the country.

A positive intervention, he added, would send a "strong and reassuring message" that the NDA government stands firmly with the people of Nagaland in the shared goal of nation-building.

The PAP, imposed in Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram, under the Foreigners (Protected Areas) Order, 1958, regulates and restricts the entry of foreign nationals into designated areas.

Chief Minister Rio in his earlier letter also noted that Naga artists and cultural ambassadors frequently represent India at major international festivals, showcasing the country's cultural diversity.

A relaxed PAP regime, he had said, would help strengthen international cultural exchanges and further promote India's cultural identity.

He added that the issue has become urgent with the festive season approaching, especially the Hornbill Festival 2025, which attracts large numbers of domestic and foreign tourists each year.

Reports indicate that the current PAP requirements may discourage many potential visitors.

The 26th edition of the 10-day Hornbill Festival, which coincides with Nagaland's Statehood Day, will be held from December 1 to 10 at the Naga Heritage Village in Kisama.