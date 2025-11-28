Cyclone Ditwah: Tamil Nadu, Andhra Brace For 'Extremely Heavy Rain' For Next 3 Days

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 28 (IANS) The Cyclonic Storm 'Ditwah' intensified over the southwest Bay of Bengal and coastal Sri Lanka, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue 'extremely heavy rainfall' warnings for coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and South Andhra Pradesh over the next three days.

The system, which moved north-northwestwards, was centred about 320 km south-southeast of Karaikal (Karaikal), in the Bay of Bengal, officials confirmed.

The IMD forecasted Ditwah will continue on a north-northwest track across the Sri Lanka coast and adjoining Bay of Bengal, nearing the North Tamil Nadu and South Andhra Pradesh coasts by the early morning of Sunday.

"Isolated extremely heavy rain falls are highly likely over coastal Tamil Nadu for the next three days from Friday," a senior meteorologist from the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said, advising district administrations to remain on high alert.

The forecast includes isolated extremely heavy rainfall over South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and coastal Rayalaseema on Sunday. Gale wind speeds reaching 70-80 kmph, gusting to 90 kmph, are expected along and off the north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts until the morning of Sunday, with very rough to high sea conditions persisting.

Total suspension of fishing operations remains in effect across the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and South Andhra Pradesh until December 1, authorities said.

The IMD has issued extensive warnings for thunderstorms and lightning across several South Indian states, coinciding with the approach of cyclonic storm Ditwah towards the eastern coast.

The weather office confirmed that thunderstorm activity, accompanied by lightning, is very likely over Tamil Nadu between Friday and December 1.

Kerala and Mahe (Puducherry) are also expected to witness similar conditions during the initial two days of this period, specifically on Friday and Saturday.

Further north, the regions of Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam (Puducherry) and Rayalaseema are under a prolonged thunderstorm and lightning alert, with the phenomenon very likely to occur from Friday and continue through to December 2.

In the southern parts of the country, Karnataka is also expected to be affected, with South Interior Karnataka facing a threat on Saturday and Sunday, and North Interior Karnataka being placed under a similar warning for Sunday.

Additionally, the IMD noted that the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are likely to experience thunderstorms on Friday, accompanied by gusty wind speeds expected to reach 30-40 kmph.