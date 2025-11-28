Hong Kong Anti-Corruption Watchdog Arrests 8 Over Deadly Fire
Hong Kong: Hong Kong's anti-corruption watchdog said it arrested eight people on Friday in connection with a deadly housing estate fire that killed at least 128 people.
The group of seven men and one woman include "engineering consultants, scaffolding construction contractors and a middleman", said the financial hub's Independent Commission Against Corruption, which has launched a probe into the fire at a residential complex under renovation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment