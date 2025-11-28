Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Hong Kong Anti-Corruption Watchdog Arrests 8 Over Deadly Fire

2025-11-28 09:09:51
Hong Kong: Hong Kong's anti-corruption watchdog said it arrested eight people on Friday in connection with a deadly housing estate fire that killed at least 128 people.

The group of seven men and one woman include "engineering consultants, scaffolding construction contractors and a middleman", said the financial hub's Independent Commission Against Corruption, which has launched a probe into the fire at a residential complex under renovation.

The Peninsula

