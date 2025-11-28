Omani Oil Prices Rise To $64.1 A Barrel

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Muscat: The official price of Oman crude oil for January delivery was recorded today at $64.10 per barrel.

The price of Omani oil witnessed an increase of $0.82 today, compared to yesterday's price of $63.28 per barrel.

It is worth noting that the monthly average price of Omani crude oil for delivery this November reached $70.1 per barrel, an increase of $0.68 compared to the price for delivery last October.