Omani Oil Prices Rise To $64.1 A Barrel
Muscat: The official price of Oman crude oil for January delivery was recorded today at $64.10 per barrel.
The price of Omani oil witnessed an increase of $0.82 today, compared to yesterday's price of $63.28 per barrel.
It is worth noting that the monthly average price of Omani crude oil for delivery this November reached $70.1 per barrel, an increase of $0.68 compared to the price for delivery last October.
