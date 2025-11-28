403
Rise Of The Phoenix: New Book Reveals A Rare Inside Account Of One Of India's Most Dramatic Corporate Turnarounds
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 28 November 2025: Veteran business leader Udayan Dravid announces the launch of his new book, Rise of the Phoenix, an insider narrative that sheds light on one of the most significant turnaround journeys in Indian manufacturing. Drawing from his years in a leadership role, Dravid captures how a struggling legacy organization rebuilt itself through clarity of strategy, team empowerment, and relentless execution.
The book chronicles a period marked by operational challenges, debt pressures, and eroding market confidence followed by a decisive rebuilding phase driven by a young team entrusted with responsibility far beyond their years. In the author's words, these were "ordinary people who became extraordinary when they were empowered, trusted, and encouraged to think differently."
Their efforts resulted in one of India's fastest old-economy expansions: nearly 100 offices and seven redistribution centers launched within 18 months, contributing to a fourfold surge in sales from INR 180 crore to INR 1,000 crore within just a few years.
Rise of the Phoenix also highlights decisions that were ahead of their time, including the move to introduce a uniform national price almost three decades before GST, a strategic shift that brought transparency, stability, and trust in a highly fragmented market.
Reflecting on the journey, Dravid said: â€œTurnarounds are rarely about heroic leaders. They are about empowered teams, clear intent, and the willingness to get your hands dirty. I wanted to document the real, on-ground India that doesn't appear in boardroom presentations. My hope is that this story encourages leaders to relook at how culture, trust, and execution can change the destiny of an organization."
With a foreword by former Finance Secretary Dr Vijay Kelkar, the book blends narrative storytelling with management insight, offering entrepreneurs, executives, and students a rare frontline view into how large organizations navigate crisis and reinvention.
Rise of the Phoenix is priced at INR 499 and will be available on Amazon, Flipkart, and select bookstores across India.
About the Author
Udayan Dravid is a BITS Pilani-educated chemical engineer with a management specialization from Panjab University. A recognized turnaround specialist, he has held leadership roles at companies such as Apollo Tyres, Hutch, Subhiksha, Aditya Birla Retail, and Fortis Healthcare, driving transformation across manufacturing, telecom, retail, and healthcare.
A 3x entrepreneur, he has built ventures in logistics, digital marketing, technology, and now healthcare, where he is actively involved in acquiring and reviving hospitals and medical education institutions. He is also developing a fully self-sustaining farm ecosystem near Jaipur.
His frontline experience of one of the most significant turnaround journeys in Indian manufacturing history forms the foundation of this book.
