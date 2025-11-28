Communication Test And Measurement Market Future Development, Recent Trends, Growth, Size, Share, Top Companies And Industry Analysis

MENAFN - GetNews)



Communication Test & Measurement Market by Type of Test (Enterprise Test, Field Network Test, Lab & Manufacturing Test, Network Assurance Test), by Test Solution (Wireless Test Solution and Wireline Test Solution) - Global Forecast to 2029.

The communication test & measurement market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% from USD 9.6 billion in 2024 to USD 14.9 billion by 2029. In order to guarantee the dependability, efficiency, and compatibility of communication technologies, new test and measurement methods are constantly required as these technologies develop. This includes cutting-edge technology including next-generation optical networks, 5G, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Based on offering, the hardware segment holds the largest market size during the forecast period

In the dynamic landscape of communication technology, the utilization of specialized hardware such as network analyzers, oscilloscopes, Radio Frequency (RF) test equipment, and Bit Error Rate Testers (BERT) is indispensable for ensuring the robustness and efficiency of communication systems. Network Analyzers play a pivotal role in characterizing the electrical performance of high-frequency components, enabling the analysis of impedance, reflection properties, and the identification of signal integrity issues. Oscilloscopes, with their ability to capture and display waveforms over time, serve as vital tools for observing signal amplitude, frequency, and waveform shape, facilitating the debugging and troubleshooting of communication systems. RF test equipment is instrumental in validating the performance of RF components, antennas, and transceivers, crucial for optimizing wireless communication systems. Bit Error Rate Testers play a key role in evaluating the quality of data transmission, aiding in the assessment of communication protocols and the identification of issues related to signal degradation or distortion.

Based on offering, the software segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period

In the dynamic landscape of the communication test and measurement market, an array of specialized software plays a pivotal role in ensuring the seamless functionality and robust performance of communication networks. Test and measurement software serves as the cornerstone, conducting comprehensive assessments of network equipment, signal quality, and protocol adherence. Simulation software allows for the emulation of diverse communication scenarios, offering a controlled environment to assess system performance and identify potential issues prior to deployment. Network management and monitoring software ensures real-time oversight, promptly identifying and addressing anomalies, optimizing resource allocation, and bolstering security measures.

North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

The communication test and measurement market in North America has been experiencing significant growth and development. The market in this region is expected to be driven by the demand from the IT & telecommunications and aerospace & defense sectors. The rise in the number of smartphone users and internet subscribers, as well as the demand for high-speed data access, has been driving network operators to expand and upgrade their network infrastructure. Telecom operators are adopting technologies to handle the rapid increase in data traffic. Test and measurement equipment is critical for telecommunication service providers, mobile device manufacturers, and network equipment manufacturers to offer their customers high-quality and high-performing services and products.

Unique Features in the Communication Test and Measurement Market

Modern T&M equipment supports very wide instantaneous bandwidths and frequency coverage (from baseband up through mmWave and beyond), enabling testing of 5G NR, emerging 6G research bands, satellite links and high-throughput backhaul in the same instrument - reducing the need for multiple specialised boxes.

Tools now natively support multi-channel synchronized transmit/receive paths and phased-array emulation, allowing realistic evaluation of spatial multiplexing, beamforming and advanced antenna systems used in modern wireless deployments.

Test platforms increasingly expose software APIs, FPGA/firmware reconfigurability and virtualized measurement blocks so users can add new waveforms, protocols or measurement algorithms without changing hardware.

Real-time demodulation, on-the-fly error vector magnitude (EVM), packet error, latency, jitter and time-synchronization measurements let engineers validate both PHY and time-critical upper-layer behavior under live conditions.

Major Highlights of the Communication Test and Measurement Market

The rapid global rollout of 5G networks, enhancement with 5G-Advanced, and growing R&D investments in 6G technologies are significantly boosting the need for advanced testing tools. Vendors are witnessing strong traction for mmWave testing, massive-MIMO validation, spectrum efficiency measurement, and ultra-low latency performance analysis.

The shift toward virtualized RAN (vRAN), Open RAN, and cloud-native core networks is creating fresh demand for protocol, interoperability, and multi-vendor testing solutions. Test platforms that can emulate disaggregated network elements and validate containerized functions are gaining rapid adoption.

With the proliferation of massive IoT, LPWAN protocols, and sensor-rich deployments across industries, the market is seeing sustained growth in low-power device testing, RF conformance checks, OTA validation, and coexistence testing for multi-protocol environments.

Operators facing multi-layered, multi-technology networks are investing in real-time monitoring, automated troubleshooting, and AI-powered performance analytics. T&M tools that support dynamic orchestration, predictive insights, and proactive service assurance are becoming critical.

Top Companies in the Communication Test and Measurement Market

The communication test and measurement market comprises major providers, such as Anritsu (Japan), Fortive (US), EXFO (Canada), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), Emerson (US), VIAVI Solutions (US), Yokogawa (Japan), Spirent Communications (UK), Keysight Technologies (US), Huawei (China), Hammer (US), Calnex Solutions (UK), Luna Innovations (US), NetScout (US), Cisco (US), LitePoint (US), SysMech (England), VeEX (US), TEOCO Corporation (US), NetAlly (US), thinkRF (Canada), Kyrio (US), Fastech Telecommunications (India), Eagle Photonics (India), Verkotan (Finland). To increase their market share in the communication test and measurement industry, these competitors have used a variety of growth methods, including partnerships, agreements, collaborations, new product releases, product enhancements, and acquisitions.

Anritsu:

Anritsu, a Japanese multinational, stands as a global leader in telecommunications test and measurement equipment. Anritsu's portfolio spans across diverse sectors, including telecommunications, wireless, optical, and electronics. Its products cater to a wide array of technologies such as 5G, LTE, IoT, and optical communications. Anritsu's solutions encompass network installation, maintenance, and optimization, covering spectrum analysis, signal analysis, and protocol examination. Additionally, it provides wireless communication testing for evolving standards like 5G and LTE, as well as optical testing solutions for fiber optic networks and data centers. Serving a broad customer base including telecommunications providers, network equipment manufacturers, and research institutions, Anritsu emphasizes innovation through significant research and development investments. With a global presence and a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, Anritsu continues to shape the landscape of telecommunications testing and measurement.

VIAVI Solutions:

VIAVI Solutionswas formerly known as JDS Uniphase (JDSU). In 2015, JDSU planned to operate through two publicly traded companies-VIAVI Solutions and Lumentum Operations. VIAVI is a global leader in communications test and measurement and optical technologies. It is a global provider of network tests and monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, governments, and avionics. VIAVI is also a leader in light management solutions for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, and defense applications. VIAVI has continued to build expertise through investments in R&D and the acquisition of key technologies from companies such as Cobham, Agilent, Arieso, Network Instruments, OCLI, RPC Photonics, 3Z Telecom, and Trilithic.

Fortive (US):

Fortive offers a wide range of communication test and measurement solutions, including instruments for network monitoring, signal analysis, and protocol testing.

EXFO (Canada):

EXFO specializes in network testing, monitoring, and analytics solutions for telecommunications and data center industries. Their products cover areas such as fiber optics, mobile networks, and Ethernet.

Rohde & Schwarz (Germany):

Rohde & Schwarz provides comprehensive test and measurement solutions for various communication technologies, including wireless, cellular, and aerospace. Their products focus on high precision and reliability.