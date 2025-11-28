Jordanians Commemorate 54Th Anniversary Of Late PM Wasfi Al-Tal's Assassination

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 28 (Petra)-- Crowds of Jordanians gathered on Friday at the Wasfi Al-Tal memorial residence in Al-Kamaliya to mark the 54th anniversary of the assassination of former Prime Minister Wasfi Al-Tal, who was killed in Cairo on this day in 1971 while on a national mission to attend a meeting of the Joint Arab Defense Council.Speakers at the commemoration described Al-Tal as a national and Arab political leader of exceptional stature, noting that both as a leader and as a human being he embodied deep strategic vision, steadfast loyalty to Jordan, and unwavering dedication to its wise leadership.They highlighted his sacrifices and his legacy as a figure rooted in Islamic and Arab heritage, who emerged during pivotal periods as a distinguished political leader marked by prudence, sound judgment, and the ability to take decisive actions in the best interests of Jordan, its people, and the wider Arab and Islamic nations.Speakers emphasized that Al-Tal devoted his life to his country and the Arab cause, demonstrating wisdom, firmness, and courage qualities reflected in his honorable positions on national issues, particularly the Palestinian cause, for which he was a prominent advocate and a steadfast supporter of the Palestinian people's right to resist occupation.Born in 1920, the late Al-Tal was the son of renowned Jordanian poet Mustafa Wahbi Al-Tal. He completed his early education in Jordan before continuing his studies at the American University of Beirut.He remains one of Jordan's most prominent political leaders, having served as prime minister in 1962, 1965, and 1970. Al-Tal was known for his loyalty to the Hashemite leadership, deep patriotism, and commitment to Arab unity.Throughout his career, he championed joint Arab action, confronted regional challenges facing the Arab world, and strongly supported the Palestinian struggle for the liberation of their land and homeland.