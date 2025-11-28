Bilateral Trade Seen Reaching New High As Russiaazerbaijan Flows Grow 5%
Analysts view the rising trade figures as part of a broader pattern of economic integration and diversification for Azerbaijan, as the country seeks to deepen its trade relationships while balancing its non-oil export portfolio. With robust growth and stable demand, reaching the $5 billion milestone by year-end appears feasible under current trends.Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month1.00₼ 3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year7.10₼ Select -41%
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment