Bilateral Trade Seen Reaching New High As Russiaazerbaijan Flows Grow 5%

Analysts view the rising trade figures as part of a broader pattern of economic integration and diversification for Azerbaijan, as the country seeks to deepen its trade relationships while balancing its non-oil export portfolio. With robust growth and stable demand, reaching the $5 billion milestone by year-end appears feasible under current trends.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%