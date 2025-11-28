Global Rate Cuts Open Door For Azerbaijan As CBA Signals Cautious Easing
Domestically, Azerbaijan's monetary policy over the past two years has been cautiously adaptive. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) maintained a relatively high base interest rate to ensure macroeconomic stability and to contain inflationary risks. In 2023, the key policy rate was adjusted from 8.5% to 8%, followed by a reduction to 7.25% in mid-2024. These adjustments reflect an incremental softening in monetary policy, aimed at stimulating investment and lending without undermining financial stability. Bank lending rates, particularly in manat, have remained relatively high, averaging...Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month1.00₼ 3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year7.10₼ Select -41%
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment