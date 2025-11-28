403
10Th Regional Forum Of Mediterranean Union Kicks Off In Spain
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- The 10th Regional Forum of the Union for the Mediterranean, with the participation of member states, kicked off to discuss the most challenges in the region.
Under the logo of 'together for a stronger Mediterranean partnership', Spainish foreign minister Jose Manuel Albares welcomed the participating countries in the forum which is held within the framework of marking the 30th anniversary of launching Barcelona Process, which cemented the values of Euro-Mediterranean dialogue and cooperation.
The forum is co-chaired by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas, and Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Al-Safadi.
The meeting is set to adopt a new strategic vision of the Union for the Mediterranean regarding some main pillars: linking peoples through education and skills, and through dialogue, climate resilience, water and energy security.
Located in Barcelona, the union is an international governmental institution, which includes all European Union members and 16 countries from south and east Mediterranean. It is a platform to boost regional cooperation and dialogue, and implement projects and initiatives of member states' citizens.
The EU and Jordan are co-chair of the union established by 43 Euro-Mediterranean heads of state and government at the Paris Summit in early July 2008. (end)
