Abul-Gheit: Israeli Occupation's Escalation Intended To Jeopardize Gaza Truce
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- Arab League Secretary General Ahmad Abul-Gheit said on Thursday that the Israeli occupation has continued to escalate militarily and obstruct efforts to undermine the shaky cease-fire in Gaza Strip.
Abul-Gheit, addressing the 10th Union for the Mediterranean (UfM) Regional Forum, held in Barcelona, Spain, has affirmed that the occupation continues to impose rigid constraints on entry of humanitarian aid and necessities, namely medial supplies, into the enclave.
The Palestinians experienced, over the past two years, a flagrant war, the fiercest since 1948 "nakba," he said, also noting that the occupation continued to deprive the natives of their lands or forcing them out of their territories.
More than 67,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, embraced martyrdom during the war that demolished the institutions and the infrastructure in Gaza, Abul-Gheit said.
The peace plan proposed by US President Donald Trump for Gaza constitutes basis for "moving to the next phase however the occupation does not desire to let the Palestinians restore their devastated livelihood," he added.
Abul-Gheit praised the Europeans' stands toward the cause over the past two years, stating that the Palestinians' hardships unveiled falsehood of the Israeli narrative and contributed to the efforts that led to the recognition of the State of Palestine.
On Sudan, Abul-Gheit said the nation is witnessing an annihilating war and the greatest humanitarian catastrophe in the globe. He alluded to the plight of nine million displaced Sudanese and more than 3.5 million refugees and called for a humanitarian truce to pave the way to settle the bloody conflict.
He also lauded the UN roadmap to unify the institutions in Libya and holding elections in the troubled country.
The Mediterranean is facing multiple challenges related to the climate, the energy, migration and food security, he said, affirming that the Arab League would be a trusted partner in the efforts to enhance the Arab-European cooperation at various levels. (end)
mm
