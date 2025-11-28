Cell Therapy Packaging Market Trends And Companies Data 2025-35

Segment Outlook

Packaging Type Insights

Why did the Primary Packaging Segment Dominate the Cell Therapy Packaging Market in 2024?

It is the first layer of protection that is in direct contact with the therapy, guaranteeing its sterility, efficacy, and even stability. Its importance is driven by the demand to preserve the sensitive nature of cell therapies, control dosage, and even offer essential information directly on the product itself. Primary packaging, like pre-filled syringes, is usually customized for specific therapies, which assists ensure accurate dosage for personalized treatments and also reduces the chance of medication errors.

The tertiary packaging segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. Due to the increasing demand for secure, temperature-controlled, and also bulk-handling logistics to fund the complex supply chain of cell therapies, which includes innovations in shipping containers, pallets, and even automated warehousing. Its growth is also propelled by the booming e-commerce sector and even rising need for sustainable solutions.

Material Type Insights

Why did the Cryogenic Plastics Segment Dominate the Cell Therapy Packaging Market in 2024?

Cryogenic plastics are vital for managing the ultra-cold temperatures needed by cell therapies, which are usually highly sensitive to temperature fluctuations. The growing commercialization of personalized cell-driven treatments, like for cancer and rare diseases, fuels the required for specialized packaging which can manage strict cold chain requirements.

The single-use polymer segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. Cell therapies are greatly susceptible to contamination, and removing cross-contamination risk is paramount, mainly for patient-specific (autologous) therapies, where no second batch of material is available. Further, single-use systems (SUS) are pre-sterilized and engineered as closed systems, lowering exposure to the external environment and thus dramatically reducing contamination risks and even ensuring product integrity. By decreasing the time required for setup, cleaning, changeovers, and validation, single-use technologies speed up the overall production timeline and also speed up a product's time to market

Function Insights

Why did the Storage Packaging Segment dominate the Cell Therapy Packaging Market in 2024?

Due to the fundamental demand to preserve cell viability throughout the supply chain, mainly given the sensitive nature of thus, these high-value products. The need is driven by the rising number of therapies demanding specific temperature controls, ranging from cryogenic to refrigerated to ambient, that necessitate a wide variety of specialized, high-integrity storage solutions.

The transportation packaging segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. Due to the rising number of complexes, temperature-sensitive cell therapies, and even the resulting high need for specialized and even cold-chain logistics solutions. This demands robust, temperature-controlled transport packaging to manage the viability of these advanced therapies during global distribution, from the production site to the patient. Cell therapies are extremely sensitive to temperature fluctuations along require rigorous cold chain management to guarantee their safety and efficacy.

Cell Therapy Type Insights

Why did the CAR-T Cell Therapies Segment Dominate the Cell Therapy Packaging Market in 2024?

Due to its absolute success in treating blood cancers, solid investment, regulatory approvals, as well as a strong pipeline of new therapies, it is anticipated to be a major player in the field. CAR-T therapy has showed high remission and even durability rates in treating few blood cancers, like leukemia and lymphoma, stating a strong track record of success where conventional therapies have faltered. Improvements in gene editing technologies, like CRISPR, are leading to more efficient, precise, and safer CAR-T therapies, thus improving their attractiveness.

The stem cell therapies segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. Due to the high potential of stem cells to treat a wide range of diseases, especially chronic and degenerative conditions, and even significant research, funding, and development are underway in the field. Developments in iPSC technology, as well as other stem cell research, are opening up new possibilities for advancing therapies and for drug discovery.

End User Insights

Why did the Cell Therapy Manufacturers / Biopharma Companies Segment dominate the Cell Therapy Packaging Market in 2024?

Due to high need from their successful and rising product pipelines, mainly for CAR-T cell therapies, which treat blood cancers with high efficacy as well as low relapse rates. As more goods advance toward commercialization, there is an increasing need for large-scale, reliable, and cost-effective production and packaging solutions.

The specialized logistics & cryo-transport companies segment is considered as the fastest growing in the market during the forecast period. These therapies are highly sensitive to time as well as temperature and need specialized expertise and infrastructure that conventional logistics providers lack. The rapid growth of the cell therapy clinical pipeline, together with commercial approvals, has increased the need for these specific services. The transportation, along with the storage of cell therapies, is subject to rigorous regulations (e.g., FDA, EMA, GMP, GDP guidelines).

Specialized logistics manufacturers have the expertise to guarantee strict compliance, includes meticulous documentation for the chain of identity (COI) and chain of custody (COC), lowering the risk of product loss or mix-ups which can have fatal consequences for patients.

Recent Breakthroughs in the Global Cell Therapy Packaging Industry

In January 2023, Catalent, the leader in enabling the development as well as supply of better treatments for patients globally, declared the launch of its new Case Management Service, which has now been specifically designed to tackle the unique challenges linked with the safe and timely delivery of advanced therapies to patients by offering professional supply chain oversight from program start to finish.



Top Companies in the Cell Therapy Packaging Market & Their Offerings



West Pharmaceutical Services: Provides primary containment like Daikyo Crystal Zenith® vials for cryogenic storage.

SCHOTT AG: Offers high-quality glass and polymer vials and syringes for safe storage of sensitive drugs.

Catalent Pharma Solutions: Provides end-to-end services including packaging, cold chain storage, and distribution for cell therapies.

Avantor, Inc.: Supplies workflow components and single-use solutions for manufacturing, not final physical packaging containers.

DWK Life Sciences: Manufactures RTU glass/plastic vials and closure systems for pharmaceutical applications.

ArcticZyme Technologies ASA: Focuses on enzymes for biomanufacturing processes, not cell therapy packaging.

Cold Chain Technologies LLC: Provides insulated thermal shippers (e.g., CCT TheraShield) for rigorous temperature requirements.

Sonoco ThermoSafe: Offers passive/active temperature-controlled packaging solutions and logistics for life sciences transport.

CSafe Global: A leading provider of passive, active, and specific cell/gene therapy cold chain shipping solutions.

BioLife Solutions, Inc.: Offers biopreservation media and cryogenic storage vials designed to maintain cell viability.

Intelsius Ltd.: Designs and manufactures validated insulated containers and temperature-controlled shippers.

CryoXpert GmbH: Focuses on specialized services and equipment for the cryogenic supply chain logistics. Stirling Ultracold: Manufactures ultra-low temperature (ULT) freezers for on-site storage of biological materials.



Segments Covered in the Report

By Packaging Type



Primary Packaging (Cryovials, Cryobags, Cell Containers)

Secondary Packaging (Protective Sleeves, Rigid Boxes, Insulated Holders)

Tertiary Packaging (Shipping Systems, Cryogenic Shippers, Overpacks) Ancillary Components (Labels, Caps, Seals, Tamper-Proof Devices)

By Material Type



Cryogenic Plastics (Polypropylene, Polycarbonate, HDPE)

Glass (Cryovials, Ampoules)

Metal & Composite Alloys (Liquid Nitrogen Shippers, Racks)

Single-Use Polymer Systems (Multilayer Films, EVA Bags) Paperboard & Corrugated Materials (Outer Packaging)



By Function



Storage Packaging (Cryogenic Freezing & Long-term Storage)

Transportation Packaging (Cold Chain & Cryogenic Shipping)

Primary Containment & Labeling Systems

Safety & Contamination Control Packaging Regulatory & Serialization Packaging Solutions



By Cell Therapy Type



CAR-T Cell Therapies

Stem Cell Therapies (MSC, iPSC, HSC)

NK Cell Therapies

Dendritic Cell Therapies Others (Adoptive T-cell, Gene-modified Cells)



By End User



Cell Therapy Manufacturers / Biopharma Companies

Contract Manufacturing & Development Organizations (CDMOs / CMOs)

Academic & Research Institutes

Specialized Logistics & Cryo-Transport Companies Hospitals & Transplant Centers



By Region



North America:



U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Rest of North America

South America:



Brazil



Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe:



Western Europe





Germany





Italy





France





Netherlands





Spain





Portugal





Belgium





Ireland





UK





Iceland





Switzerland





Poland

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe



Austria



Russia & Belarus



Türkiye



Albania

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific:



China



Taiwan



India



Japan



Australia and New Zealand,



ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia)



South Korea

Rest of APAC

MEA:



GCC Countries



Saudi Arabia



United Arab Emirates (UAE)



Qatar



Kuwait



Oman



Bahrain



South Africa



Egypt Rest of MEA

