Hope Spring Announces New Clean Water Project

MENAFN - Pressat) Herefordshire-based charity Hope Spring has announced the successful completion of a clean water project in Olambe, a community within the Ifo Local Government Area in southwestern Nigeria. The project, which officially commenced on 12th November 2025, is expected to provide reliable access to safe water for over 400 families, addressing a long-standing challenge in the region.

Olambe, one of the largest communities in Ifo LGA, has historically faced water scarcity, with residents relying on a single paid water source that was often insufficient, costly, and inaccessible to vulnerable groups such as the elderly and physically challenged. The lack of reliable water has affected health, education, and daily life, as residents spent hours fetching water and faced increased exposure to waterborne diseases.

The Olambe Borehole Project introduces a sustainable solution: a deep borehole equipped with a durable submersible pump, a 1,500-liter elevated storage tank, and strategically placed ground-level and elevated taps to ensure easy access for all households. The project's planning and execution focused on community needs, geological suitability, and long-term sustainability.

Supervising the project, Balogun Hameedat Shade highlighted the community-centered approach:

"Every stage of this project was carefully coordinated to ensure that the borehole would reliably serve the Olambe community for years to come. Seeing the residents access clean water safely and efficiently is a reminder of the profound impact that well-planned interventions can have on daily life."

Funding for the project was made possible through the generosity of supporters, including contributions via Hope Spring eCards and donations from their water charity donatio page. Through these contributions, donors directly enable the delivery of clean water to underserved communities, transforming lives and improving public health.

The handover of the borehole on 30th November 2025 marks a significant milestone in Hope Spring's mission to alleviate water poverty across Nigeria and beyond. The charity continues to focus on delivering sustainable water solutions, improving quality of life, and empowering communities to thrive.