INS Vikrant, INS Udaygiri In Sri Lanka For International Fleet Review

India's first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant and its indigenously built stealth frigate, INS Udaygiri, participated in the Sri Lanka Navy International Fleet Review (IFR) 2025 held between November 27 and November 29 as part of the 75th anniversary celebrations of the Sri Lanka Navy.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence, the two platforms are representing the Indian Navy at the multilateral event, held in Colombo, which has drawn naval ships, delegations and observers from several countries. The deployment marks the maiden overseas operational visit for both INS Vikrant and INS Udaygiri.

Maiden Deployment Underscores Regional Commitment

The MoD said the presence of these indigenously built vessels underscores India's commitment to enhancing regional maritime cooperation, interoperability, and security in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), adding that INS Vikrant's participation in an international fleet review for the first time highlights India's growing self-reliance in defence manufacturing and its engagement with partner navies. The recently commissioned INS Udaygiri's participation further reflects the Navy's expanding indigenous shipbuilding capabilities and its efforts to maintain a balanced maritime presence across the region.

"This visit marks the maiden overseas deployment of both ships and underscores India's commitment to strengthening regional maritime cooperation. The maiden participation of the indigenously built and Nation's Pride INS Vikrant in an International Fleet Review highlights India's continued engagement with partner navies in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and reflects India's emphasis on promoting peace, stability and security through collaboration and interoperability. The participation of the recently commissioned INS Udaygiri further showcases India's advancing indigenous shipbuilding capabilities and its balanced, expanding naval presence in the IOR," the release stated.

Onshore and Offshore Activities

During their stay in Colombo, the two warships will take part in key IFR activities, including a ceremonial fleet review, a city parade, community outreach programmes, and professional naval exchanges. As part of public engagement efforts, both vessels will also be open to visitors during the event.

International Participation in Fleet Review

As per an official statement by the Sri Lankan Navy, the International Fleet Review will take place on November 30. It will feature warships from several countries. According to the statement, warships from Iran, Russia, Malaysia, the Maldives, Pakistan and Bangladesh will also be participating in the fleet review. (ANI)

