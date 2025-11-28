IFFI 56: Rajinikanth, Daughter Aishwarya Attend 'Lal Salaam' Screening

The finale day of the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) turned out to be really special for cinema buffs as megastar Rajinikanth marked his presence at the event. A while ago, Rajinikanth's film 'Lal Salaam' was screened at the festival. His daughter Aishwarya, who directed the film, also attended the screening, expressing happiness over the premiere.

Released in 2024, Lal Salaam is an Indian Tamil-language sports action drama directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth and produced by Allirajah Subaskaran under the Lyca Productions banner. In visuals posted on IFFI's official Instagram handle, Rajnikanth could be seen waving at the fans.

Rajinikanth Honoured for 50-Year Cinematic Journey

Notably, Rajinikanth is set to receive a special honour at the closing ceremony of IFFI as a tribute to his five-decade long cinematic journey. Earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Rajinikanth on completing 50 years of cinematic journey. "Congratulations to Thiru Rajinikanth Ji on completing 50 glorious years in the world of cinema. His journey has been iconic, with his diverse roles having left a lasting impact on the minds of people across generations. Wishing him continued success and good health in the times to come," the Prime Minister said in a post on X.

'Coolie' Star Expresses Gratitude to PM Modi

In response to PM Modi's special message, the 'Coolie' star expressed his gratitude."Respected @narendramodi Modi ji, I am deeply grateful for your warm wishes. It is truly an honour to receive them from a leader I have long held in the highest regard. Thank you for your kind words. Jai Hind," the actor wrote. (ANI)

