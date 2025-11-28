Ryanair Pulls Plug On Prime Membership Offering After Trial Proves Too Costly

Ryanair (RYAAY) announced on Friday that it will close its prime member offering from November, following an eight-month trial period during which the European airline noted that the membership cost more than it generated.

Chief Marketing Officer Dara Brady said that to date, Ryanair has signed up over 55,000 prime members, generating over €4.4 million ($5.1 million) in subscription fees. However, prime members have received over €6 million in fare discounts, so“this trial has cost more money than it generates,” Brady said,

The company said that all existing prime members will continue to enjoy exclusive monthly low-fare offers until October 2026, but no new members will be allowed to sign up after Friday.

€1 = $1.16

