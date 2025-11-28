Aamir Khan Reveals Why He Takes Risks In Bollywood 'Every Film I Pick Feels Like A Gamble'

Aamir Khan is considered one of the most fearless storytellers in Bollywood. Now, the superstar reveals why nearly every project he takes seems like a gamble. In a new discussion, Aamir confessed that every film stands in front of him as a gamble, whether in terms of genre, scale, or star power attached. It is for him not just a profession; it is an experiment where the only constant is uncertainty.

Aamir Khan Reveals Why He Takes Risks In Bollywood

Over the years, Aamir has shaped the image of a man far away from mainstream formula stories in his choices. Whether it was the socially relevant Taare Zameen Par or the experimental Dhobi Ghat or the wrestling drama Dangal, he has gone by the very unpredictable route. Simple logic lies behind why Aamir chose this path: he wants to be associated with films that test not only themselves but also him as an artist.

"I don't know how I became a star. By all logic, I should not have been a star. I broke all the rules and I made everything impractical. So, I feel grateful that I received so much respect and success. Otherwise, practically speaking, none of the steps I took were from the point of view of achieving success," Aamir Khan said.

He stated that whenever he finds a script emotionally or intellectually exciting, he goes with his gut feeling-even if it seems risky or odd in the context of the Bollywood industry.

Every Film I Pick Feels Like a Gamble; Says Aamir

When Aamir khan spoke about his working style, he explained that the commercial movie world offers no guarantees about what will be successful, whether having stars or marketing. While fear of failure never completely fades, it is this uncertainty that drives him to be a better person.

"In fact, almost every film I used to pick, I used to be like, 'I don't know whether this is going to work.' Like 'Sarfarosh' and 'Lagaan', when we were releasing the film, we had no idea if people are going to like it or not. Then 'Lagaan', there was even 'Dil Chahta Hai' which was very unusual for its time and now 'Sitaare Zameen Par', all these films that I have picked, they were not meant to be successful," he explained.

“I don't want to do the same thing again and again. It's just out of how I am as a personality that I have picked different scripts. And I have always gone with what excites me, personally.”

"They are like, 'What is it that I should make today?' The obvious answer is what people are watching and what are the films running nowadays in the market. So, you try and make that genre. If it's action, you make action. If it's comedy, you try and pick up a comedy film. But I have never thought that way. I have not been able to think that way. I pick films based on my own personal excitement towards the story. And most often, that goes against what is the norm at that time." Aamir Khan said.

About bringing things to trend, '' When I wanted to go ghajini, Everyone told me that, 'Man, you are doing action now. Action films are not running nowadays.' So, 'Ghajini' came in and with it, action came in to fashion," he said.