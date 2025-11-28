German Court Remands Ukrainian Suspect In Nord Stream Case In Custody

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to the German Federal Prosecutor's Office, Ukrinform reports.

"The investigating judge of the Federal Court of Justice today (on November 28, 2025) issued the arrest warrant against Ukrainian national Serhii K.," the press release states.

Suspect in Nord Stream sabotage extradited to Germany

As reported, German prosecutors accuse Serhii K. (Serhii Kuznetsov) of being part of a group that planted explosive devices on the pipelines near the Danish island of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea. He is charged with conspiracy to carry out an explosion, anti-constitutional sabotage, and destruction of critical infrastructure. The suspect denies all accusations.

He was detained in Italy under a European arrest warrant in August.

The suspect was arrested on August 21, 2025 in the Italian province of Rimini and was extradited to Germany on November 27, 2025.

Illustrative photo: pexels