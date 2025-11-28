Apartments, Houses, And Land Plots Owned By Wagner PMC Found In Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to Ukrinform.

The assets include apartments, residential houses, and land plots.

At the prosecutors' request, encumbrances have been imposed on the real estate owned by individuals involved in the activities of the PMC's militants.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Within the same criminal proceeding, police have transferred to the management of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency the seized property of a former mercenary of PMC Redut, who is fighting against Ukraine.

According to the Main Investigation Department of the National Police, the transferred assets include a non-residential building of nearly 500 square meters and a land plot in the Kharkiv region with a market value exceeding 2 million hryvnias.

“The arrest was initiated by investigators of the Main Investigation Department and officers of the Criminal Investigation Department to prevent the concealment or re-registration of the property to proxies. The court granted the motion and issued an arrest warrant for the assets....They will remain under state control until the completion of the investigation and the court's final decision,” the statement reads.

Earlier, the suspect was notified of suspicion of high treason committed under martial law (Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, he is a commander of a voluntary reconnaissance and assault brigade of the Russian Federation and is currently fighting on the side of the aggressor state. For participating in hostilities as part of Russian armed formations, the mercenary received medals of the so-called“DPR” and“LPR,” as well as Russian state awards and a medal of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation,“For the Return of Crimea.”

He has been declared wanted at both the national and international levels.

The suspect faces up to 15 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

As reported, property belonging to a sanctioned group of companies owned by a Russian national had previously been transferred to the Asset Recovery and Management Agency for management.