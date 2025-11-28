Financial Expections 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Charlottenlund, November 28, 2025

Announcement no. 288

Financial expectation 2026

The Board of Directors has today reviewed and approved the budget for 2026 for German High Street Properties A/S.



The company expects a total positive result before value adjustments and taxes for the financial year 2026 in the range of T.EUR 200.0 – 800.0.



The expectation is given with a reservation for a higher interest rate than expected, as the general geopolitical situation may negatively affect the result, as well as higher extraordinary legal costs than assumed relating to advice concerning reply of questions from certain shareholders. Furthermore, increased expenses are expected for maintenance as well as higher costs related to retaining existing tenants and replacing tenants.



As a result of the purchase of the property located at Ørbækvej 232, 5220 Odense SØ, Denmark, with transfer of ownership on 31 December 2025, cf. stock exchange announcement no. 283 of 20 November 2025, the company expects in 2026 a higher result before value adjustments and tax of T.EUR 215 compared to the financial year 2025

The company maintains reassuring solidity and liquid reserves.



Any questions can be directed to the undersigned on +45 8110 0800.

Sincerely, German High Street Properties A/S

Hans Thygesen

Chairman of the Board