Nomadx Foundation Appoints Yan Guerrovich to Board, Launches Flicker Subscription

Austin, Tx, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nomadx Foundation announced the appointment of Yan Guerrovich as Board Director and the launch of Flicker, a physical book subscription service. Guerrovich brings international expertise from Europe, Asia, and the Middle East to help scale the Foundation's mission globally, along with a strong track record in charitable fundraising.









Strategic Board Appointment

Guerrovich, CEO of SWITZERLAND SA and Head of New Business at joins the Foundation's Board to complement founder Daniel Osuna's creative industry and technology leadership. His appointment addresses the urgent need to protect the human spirit and collaboration in an increasingly polarized world, where genuine human creativity is rapidly being overshadowed by AI-generated content posing as human work.

The board appointment reflects the Foundation's evolution from a regional initiative to a global movement. While Osuna has pioneered creative business solutions and advised governments across the Americas, Guerrovich brings International market experience and subscription service expertise that will help scale the Foundation's impact internationally.

"Through my collaboration with Daniel, I discovered the urgent need to protect human spirit, collaboration, and openness-qualities native to a healthy creative professional ecosystem," said Guerrovich. "Throughout my life I've felt this. From my boarding school education in Switzerland, I learned that viewpoints and perspectives are shared through stories and human creative narratives. Now, with AI, viewpoints are prefabricated, and this, in conjunction with automated systems, amplifies division. Communities need diverse, authentic opinions and shared empathy."

Flicker: Part of Nomadx Originals Program

The Flicker Children's series, a new cornerstone of the Foundation's Nomadx Originals program, will expand into a subscription service delivering physical books with interactive technological components. Each story is designed to teach children from a young age about the importance that professional creatives in all fields have on their communities and the world.

The subscription service addresses growing concerns about AI-driven polarization by emphasizing the collaborative nature of creative work and its role in building healthy, empathetic communities. Unlike digital entertainment that often recreates existing biases, Flicker stories celebrate the diverse perspectives and shared empathy that professional creatives bring to their work.

Key Features:



Physical book subscription through catalogue

Stories featuring Flicker, a curious glowworm discovering creativity's power

Interactive technological components enhancing storytelling experiences

Focus on collaboration, openness, and community building

Global distribution across Europe, Asia, Middle East, and Americas

Integration with loyalty and rewards platform Periodic delivery creating regular parent-child connection moments

"Now more than ever, communities need the diverse opinions and collaborative spirit that professional creatives foster," said Daniel Osuna, Nomadx Foundation President. "The Flicker series teaches children that creativity isn't just about making things-it's about building bridges and strengthening human connections."

Addressing Modern Creative Challenges

The initiative addresses critical challenges facing human creativity in an increasingly automated world. As artificial intelligence shapes how children interact with content and develop skills, the Flicker subscription service represents a deliberate effort to prioritize human experience, emotional development, and authentic creative expression.

The Foundation emphasizes that communities need the diverse perspectives and collaborative spirit that professional creatives offer, not just recreations of existing patterns. Each Flicker story includes hands-on creative activities and storytelling experiences that call for human imagination, emotional intelligence, and personal expression.

The subscription service will be integrated into catalogue for national and international distribution, leveraging Guerrovich's extensive networks to reach families worldwide. This integration provides both the subscription expertise and distribution infrastructure needed to scale the initiative globally.

Global Expansion Strategy

Guerrovich's international networks across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East position the Foundation to expand its reach significantly. His experience in subscription-based services and customer engagement platforms provides direct expertise in the model that will power the Flicker series expansion.

The service emphasizes the tangible experience of physical books and shared reading time, with interactive technological elements designed to deepen understanding of how professional creatives contribute to community well-being. Each subscription delivery through catalogue brings a new story and opportunity for families to explore creativity's vital role in building healthy, empathetic communities.

Implementation Timeline and Future Vision

Development begins immediately, with first subscription deliveries launching in early 2026. The rollout will be carefully managed to ensure quality storytelling and meaningful interactive technological components remain paramount.

The long-term vision includes expansion into multiple languages and partnerships with educational institutions globally. This expansion will create pathways for children who engage with Flicker stories to eventually participate in the Foundation's programs for emerging creative entrepreneurs, creating a comprehensive support system spanning from early childhood through professional development.

"The Flicker subscription allows us to reach families globally with stories that teach children why professional creatives matter to community health," explained Guerrovich. "Each new story becomes a moment for families to understand how creativity, collaboration, and diverse perspectives strengthen society's fabric."

About Yan Guerrovich

Yan Guerrovich serves as CEO and President of SWITZERLAND SA and Head of New Business at Loyalty and Rewards Solutions. Based in Geneva, Switzerland, he brings extensive experience in international business development across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, with particular expertise in subscription-based services and customer engagement platforms.

With his 20-year tenure at SWITZERLAND SA, a company specializing in telecom solutions and technical innovations for mobile operators and enterprises, Guerrovich has demonstrated his expertise in scaling technology, cybersecurity, and smart city solutions, as well as in developing sustainable business models. His role at provides direct experience in the subscription and loyalty systems that will drive the global expansion of the Flicker series.

Guerrovich holds advanced qualifications in business and technology and maintains an active professional network across international markets. His commitment to human-centered technology development and sustainable business practices aligns closely with the Nomadx Foundation's mission to protect human creativity and foster collaboration in an increasingly polarized world.

About Daniel Osuna

Daniel Osuna is a creative technologist and the founder of OZ Branding, OZ Studio, and the Nomadx Foundation. With a background in mechatronics and physics, his career has evolved into creating innovative products, digital frameworks, global events, and breakthrough marketing communications for governments, entertainment groups, and leading global brands.

Since 2014, Daniel has been at the forefront of AI and machine learning integration, designing advanced systems that streamline creative processes and drive innovation across the creative sector. His journey from founding one of LATAM's first digital agencies to developing Iniciativa LINK360-a government-partnered program that provides e-commerce solutions with AI insights while maintaining data sovereignty-exemplifies his commitment to democratizing digital commerce.

Daniel currently advises local, state, and federal governments on implementing digital and AI solutions that protect the human spirit and foster collaboration, and he works with the UN International AI Forum on ethics and data sovereignty. His methodologies have been validated by Mexico's Secretary of Economy, and his work on transparency and AI implementation in local government has been recognized by the United Nations.

Author of "Creado para Crear" (Created to Create), he has organized 18 Nomadx summits featuring speakers like Steve Wozniak and Tony Hawk. Based in Austin, Daniel leads a multidisciplinary team transforming how developing economies approach creativity, technology, and entrepreneurship while protecting the collaborative spirit essential to healthy communities.

About the Nomadx Foundation

The Nomadx Foundation is a US based 501c3 charity and since 2015, the organization has formalized over 10,000 creative companies, developed economic methodologies used by universities and governments globally, and created innovative programs reaching hundreds of thousands of participants across multiple countries.

Through its three core programs-Nomadx Summits, Nomadx Originals, and Tetracy economic studies-the Foundation supports creative entrepreneurs while driving social change and protecting human creativity. The recently launched Flicker Children's series represents the Foundation's commitment to nurturing creativity from an early age while protecting the human elements that make creative expression meaningful and authentic.

Founded by Daniel Osuna, the organization has organized 18 summits featuring world-class speakers including technology pioneers, entertainment industry leaders, and political figures, while maintaining its core mission of empowering creative entrepreneurs across borders and fostering the collaborative spirit essential to healthy communities.

Note: High-resolution images, executive biographies, and additional resources are available upon request. Donations can be given though the Nomadx Foundation website at





