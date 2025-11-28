Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Little Wheels Publishes State Of Toddler Apps 2025 Market Report


2025-11-28 08:46:27
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Little Wheels, creator of kid-safe, offline educational apps for toddlers ages 2-6, today published "State of Toddler Apps 2025," a free market report analyzing pricing models, data practices, and educational quality across 33 popular toddler educational apps.

The report is available at: /learn/industry-analysis/state-of-toddler-apps-2025

Report Highlights

- Market size: $6B+ in 2024 revenue; 68% of children ages 0-8 use tablets regularly
- Pricing: Industry standard of $59.99/year subscriptions; parents spend $180-540 over typical 3-year usage
- Privacy: 35% of top apps collect heavy user data; COPPA 2025 amendments require opt-in consent for targeted advertising by April 2026
- Quality: Peer-reviewed developmental research shows App Store ratings don't correlate with educational effectiveness

What the Report Covers

- Subscription vs. one-time purchase cost comparison
- Capital structure analysis (VC, PE, nonprofit, indie)
- Privacy-first alternatives with no tracking and no data collection
- Four Pillars of Learning framework and evidence-based quality metrics
- COPPA compliant app requirements and 2025 timeline

Availability

- Full report: /learn/industry-analysis/state-of-toddler-apps-2025
- PDF version: /reports/state-of-toddler-apps-2025-pdf

About Little Wheels

Little Wheels develops kid-safe educational apps for toddlers and preschoolers ages 2-6, built around vehicle-powered learning-using children's natural obsession with trucks, trains, and cars to teach speech and creativity skills.

Little Wheels apps are privacy-first with no ads, no tracking, no accounts required, and no data collection. Both apps- Learn to Talk (speech development) and Create Art & DJ (Montessori-inspired creativity)-are one-time purchase apps that work completely offline, providing safe screen time without subscriptions.

Available on the Apple App Store for $4.99 each after a 7-day free trial.

Sean Record, Founder
