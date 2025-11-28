Empower Celebrates The 54Th Eid Al Etihad, Honouring The Spirit Of The Union And The Values Of The Founding Fathers

403
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE,November 2025: Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world's largest district cooling services provider, marked the UAE's 54th Eid Al Etihad with a celebration that reflected great national pride and a strong sense of belonging. The event, held at the company's headquarters, was attended by H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, along with a large gathering of employees from across all departments. The celebration featured a series of national and heritage-themed activities that reflected the spirit of Emirati identity and showcased the nation's rich cultural legacy and development journey. Employees enjoyed traditional performances, a dedicated corner highlighting Emirati craftsmanship, and interactive spaces that encouraged active participation, vividly illustrating the unity and cohesion that define Emirati society. Empower's headquarters was also decorated with national flags and national identity-inspired designs, expressing pride in the UAE's pioneering achievements over the past decades. “Eid Al Etihad is a timeless occasion to celebrate the blessed journey led by the Founding Fathers, foremost among them the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, who established the values of unity, development, and dedicated service to the nation. Today, we continue to follow the path of our wise leadership, represented by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and the Ruler of Dubai, to realise their vision of promoting sustainable development and solidifying the UAE's position as a global model of progress and prosperity. At Empower, we are happy to share this cherished occasion with our employees, an occasion that fosters feelings of pride and belonging, deepens human bonds among our teams, and reinforces a sense of national responsibility in the workplace,” said H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar. Through its participation in this national celebration, Empower underscored its commitment to honoring the UAE's journey and upholding the values and principles on which the nation was founded. The company also emphasised its role in promoting national identity and fostering a culture of teamwork, in line with the country's vision of building a cohesive and prosperous society. Empower continues to organise national and social initiatives that reflect its commitment to supporting the UAE's comprehensive developmental journey and strengthening national spirit among its employees. These efforts align with the company's corporate social responsibility and its role as a leading national institution contributing to the country's progress.
