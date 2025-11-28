Cardcash Announces Black Friday Savings Availability, Offering Up To 35% Discounts Across 1,100+ Major Retailers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Discount Gift Card Marketplace Highlights Black Friday Offerings as Consumers Navigate Elevated Prices and Constrained Discretionary Spending

SCHAUMBURG, IL, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giftify, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIFT) (the "Company"), the owner and operator of CardCash, and and a leader in the incentives and rewards industry, today announced the availability of Black Friday gift card savings through its platform, offering consumers cost-effective shopping solutions with discounts of up to 35% on purchases from over 1,100 major retailers during the Black Friday shopping period.

Recent economic indicators demonstrate continued consumer budget constraints, with retail sales growth below consensus expectations, core retail metrics showing sequential deceleration, and major retailers acknowledging discretionary spending pressure due to economic conditions. These market dynamics are driving increased consumer focus on maximizing purchasing power during the critical holiday shopping season, creating favorable conditions for platforms that deliver immediate, measurable savings on everyday purchases.

Black Friday offerings provide consumers access to the Company's leading secondary gift card exchange platform, with savings of up to 35% on purchases from over 1,100 major retailers. The platform's value proposition becomes particularly relevant during promotional shopping periods when consumers seek to maximize purchasing power amid constrained budgets. The discount gift card marketplace addresses the dual consumer need for cost savings and brand selection by enabling purchases at preferred retailers while reducing out-of-pocket spending at the point of sale.

The Company's operational capabilities position CardCash to efficiently serve anticipated increased Black Friday shopping activity. The platform delivered nearly $150 million in gift cards over the past year, including close to 1 million digital cards, demonstrating scalable infrastructure capable of handling elevated transaction volumes. CardCash maintains a 99.5% instant fulfillment rate for digital orders, with proprietary automation technology enabling rapid order processing during peak demand periods. The platform's recent enhancement to fraud detection systems, which improved new customer approval rates by over 10%, ensures security standards remain robust while supporting customer acquisition during high-traffic shopping events.

"Economic data clearly shows consumers are more budget-conscious than in prior periods, and Black Friday represents a critical opportunity for CardCash to demonstrate the immediate value our platform provides," said Ketan Thakker, Chief Executive Officer of Giftify, Inc. "Our secondary gift card marketplace directly addresses consumer demand for cost savings without compromising shopping preferences or brand selection. The convergence of promotional Black Friday discounts with our existing gift card savings creates compelling value for consumers seeking to stretch their purchasing power during what remains a challenging economic environment for many households."

Thakker continued, "We've strengthened our operational capabilities to serve increased demand efficiently through recent infrastructure improvements including enhanced fraud detection and automation systems. The same economic pressures impacting traditional retail create opportunities for platforms like CardCash that deliver measurable savings at the point of sale. We expect to see strong consumer engagement as shoppers seek to maximize the value of every dollar spent during the holiday shopping season."

Tom Ochoa, Head of Sales and Business Development at CardCash, added, "The platform's ability to stack discounted gift cards with retailer promotional pricing creates one of the most effective savings strategies available to consumers during Black Friday. Our digital-first model, with instant fulfillment and our 45-day fraud guarantee, aligns with how consumers increasingly prefer to shop while providing the security and convenience they expect. We anticipate strong performance across our retail categories as consumers leverage our marketplace to access preferred brands at reduced costs."

The discount gift card marketplace serves an increasingly important role in the retail ecosystem as consumers seek cost-effective purchasing alternatives during periods of economic uncertainty. Industry trends supporting CardCash's Black Friday opportunity include sustained elevation in gift card usage as a preferred payment method, growing consumer acceptance of secondary marketplaces for everyday shopping, increasing digital adoption for holiday shopping activities, and heightened price sensitivity driving demand for immediate savings solutions.

Black Friday offerings include access to major retailers across categories including electronics and technology, fashion and apparel, home goods and department stores, toys and entertainment, and travel and hospitality. This breadth of brand selection ensures consumers can access savings across their priority purchase categories while maintaining shopping preferences established with trusted national retailers. The Company expects the Black Friday period to demonstrate continued momentum in the discount gift card marketplace as economic conditions support sustained consumer focus on value-oriented shopping strategies.

About Giftify, Inc.

Giftify, Inc. is a pioneer in the incentive and rewards industry with a focus on retail, dining & entertainment experiences, as the owner and operator of leading digital platforms, and is a leading secondary gift card exchange platform, allowing consumers and retailers to realize value by buying and selling gift cards at various scales from over 1,100 retailers. is the nation's largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand, connecting digital consumers, businesses and communities by offering thousands of dining, retail and entertainment deal options nationwide at over 184,000 restaurants and retailers. Takeout7 is a restaurant technology company offering comprehensive online ordering solutions and AI-powered digital marketing services.

For more information, visit: , , , and .

Forward-Looking Statements

Press Releases may include forward-looking statements. In particular, the words "believe," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "propose," "plan," "intend," and similar conditional words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the company. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law or those prepared by third parties that are not paid by the company. Statements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although Giftify, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, Giftify, Inc. is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include the company's ability identify a suitable business model for the corporation.

Investors Contacts: ...