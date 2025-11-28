Grocery Outlet To Present At Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) ("Grocery Outlet" or the "Company"), today announced that Jason Potter, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference on Wednesday, December 3, at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 10:30 a.m. Pacific Time.

A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available online at . A replay of the audio webcast will be available online for 180 days following the event.

About Grocery Outlet

Based in Emeryville, California, Grocery Outlet is a high-growth, extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold primarily through a network of independently operated stores. Grocery Outlet and its subsidiaries have more than 560 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Idaho, Nevada, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, Georgia, Alabama, Delaware, Kentucky and Virginia.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Ian Ferry

(510) 244-3703

...

Ron Clark

(646) 776-0886

...