AIADMK Announces State-Wide Events To Observe Jayalalithaa's Ninth Death Anniversary

Chennai, Nov 28 (IANS) The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Friday announced state-wide events to observe the ninth death anniversary of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa on December 5.

Her death was an irreparable loss to Tamil Nadu and its people, especially the marginalised section, the party said in a statement here.

AIADMK general secretary and Leader of the Opposition in Tamil Nadu Assembly Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) will lead the main homage event at the Puratchi Thalaivi Amma Memorial on Marina Beach in Chennai, at 10 a.m. on December 5, the party said.

Senior party leaders, MPs, MLAs, and functionaries from various wings are expected to participate in large numbers to pay floral tributes to Jayalalithaa.

"Jayalalithaa's life and stewardship continue to guide crores of people across the state. Her tenure as Chief Minister marked the golden era that fundamentally transformed Tamil Nadu," the party said in the statement.

The AIADMK underscored that her pioneering initiatives in social welfare, women's empowerment, child nutrition, education, healthcare, and law and order uplifted the most marginalised sections of society in the state.

The legacy of her governance remains unmatched, and the benefits of the welfare schemes she implemented in the state continue to sustain the populace even today, the AIADMK noted.

The party highlighted that the people of Tamil Nadu, especially women, students, and farmers, continue to feel her absence profoundly, nine years after her demise on December 5, 2016.

Homage functions will be comprehensively organised across all districts, towns, municipalities, panchayats, and grassroots units of the AIADMK. The party also urged all cadres and the public to gather at the Marina Memorial to pay tributes to a leader who dedicated her life to the welfare and dignity of Tamil Nadu's populace.

Similar events will be conducted by the party units in all other states and Union Territories.

The death of Jayalalithaa set off intense rivalry within the AIADMK. The party split between the groups aligned with her former aide, V K Sasikala and former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam. Although the two sides later came together under a joint arrangement between Panneerselvam and Palaniswami, the discord persisted.

Currently, Palaniswami has established himself as the party's general secretary, with Panneerselvam pushed aside.