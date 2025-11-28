MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KH Group PlcStock Exchange Release 28 November 2025 at 3:10 pm EET

KH Group's financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2026

KH Group Plc will publish financial reports in 2026 as follows:



Financial Statements Release for 2025 on Friday, 20 March 2026

Annual Report for 2025 on week 13

Interim Report for January-March 2026 on Tuesday, 5 May 2026

Half-Year Report for January-June 2026 on Friday, 14 August 2026 Interim Report for January-September 2026 on Friday, 30 October 2026



All financial reports will be published in Finnish and English approximately at 8 o'clock and they will be available on the company's website immediately after publication.

KH Group observes a 30-day silent period prior to publishing financial reports. During this time the company will not comment on the financial situation, markets or future outlook.

Annual General Meeting

KH Group's Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Tuesday, 5 May 2026. The Board of Directors will convene the meeting with an invitation at a later date.

KH Group in brief:

KH Group Plc is a Nordic corporation supporting sustainable construction and society's critical functions with two business areas: KH-Koneet, supplier of construction and earth-moving machinery, and Nordic Rescue Group, rescue vehicle manufacturer. KH Group's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information at .