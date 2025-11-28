FLUENT Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results
| FLUENT CORP.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
| As of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024
| (USD '000)
|September 30,
|December 31,
| 2025
| 2024
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents (includes $4,500 of restricted cash)
|$
|15,112
|$
|40,106
|Accounts receivable
|862
|422
|Biological assets
|3,112
|3,162
|Inventory, net
|15,795
|15,155
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|2,826
|2,587
|Total current assets
|$
|37,707
|$
|61,432
|Property and equipment, net
|54,549
|52,200
|Right-of-use assets, net
|68,585
|46,731
|Intangible assets, net
|37,259
|37,590
|Goodwill
|1,525
|1,525
|Deferred tax assets
|1,899
|1,039
|Other assets
|2,107
|6,476
|Total assets
|$
|203,631
|$
|206,993
|Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|5,343
|$
|6,332
|Accrued expenses
|9,852
|8,423
|Income taxes payable
|-
|1,003
|Derivative liabilities
|1,616
|2,148
|Short term provision liability
|-
|4,957
|Current portion of notes payable
|1,983
|755
|Lease obligations - current portion
|5,572
|4,751
|Total current liabilities
|$
|24,366
|$
|28,369
|Long-term liabilities
|Notes payable, net of current portion and financing costs
|70,202
|68,775
|Lease liabilities, net of current portion
|70,806
|51,727
|Deferred tax liability
|4,708
|4,817
|Uncertain tax position
|55,994
|43,314
|Long term provision liability
|7,414
|9,044
|Convertible notes, net
|7,258
|6,482
|Other long-term liabilities
|3,447
|3,447
|Total long-term liabilities
|$
|219,829
|$
|187,606
|Total liabilities
|$
|244,195
|$
|215,975
|Shareholders' equity
|Share capital
|206,629
|206,419
|Share-based compensation reserve
|7,492
|7,275
|Equity conversion feature
|7,097
|7,097
|Warrants
|29,634
|29,634
|Accumulated deficit
|(290,220
|)
|(258,211
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(1,196
|)
|(1,196
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|$
|(40,564
|)
|$
|(8,982
|)
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|203,631
|$
|206,993
| FLUENT CORP.
| CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
| For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024
| (USD '000)
| For the three months ended
| For the nine months ended
| September
30,
2025
| September
30,
2024
| September
30,
2025
| September
30,
2024
|Revenue, net of discounts
|$
|26,037
|$
|26,147
|$
|79,485
|$
|78,643
|Cost of goods sold
|18,008
|11,859
|48,503
|38,315
|Gross profit before fair value adjustments
|8,029
|14,288
|30,982
|40,328
|Fair value adjustments on inventory sold
|611
|(2,099
|)
|(1,876
|)
|(2,259
|)
|Unrealized gain (loss) on changes in fair value of biological assets
|(551
|)
|(611
|)
|1,475
|8,704
|Gross profit
|8,089
|11,578
|30,581
|46,773
|Expenses
|General and administrative
|4,319
|3,913
|13,325
|12,483
|Sales and marketing
|5,685
|5,846
|18,507
|17,298
|Depreciation and amortization
|2,005
|1,737
|6,184
|5,247
|Share-based compensation
|(101
|)
|228
|217
|419
|Total expenses
|11,908
|11,724
|38,233
|35,447
|Income (loss) from operations
|(3,819
|)
|(146
|)
|(7,652
|)
|11,326
|Other expense (income)
|Finance costs, net
|5,535
|5,154
|15,606
|14,700
|Change in fair value of derivative liability
|144
|(898
|)
|(532
|)
|(8,292
|)
|Change in remeasurement of provision liabillity
|67
|-
|(4,723
|)
|-
|Loss on disposal of assets
|343
|-
|519
|212
|Loss from termination of a contract
|6
|-
|6
|5
|Other expense (income)
|45
|-
|15
|-
|Total other (income) expense
|6,140
|4,256
|10,891
|6,625
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|(9,959
|)
|(4,402
|)
|(18,543
|)
|4,701
|Income tax expense
|3,628
|7,379
|13,466
|19,700
|Net comprehensive income (loss)
|$
|(13,587
|)
|$
|(11,781
|)
|$
|(32,009
|)
|$
|(14,999
|)
|Net loss per share
|Basic and diluted - continuing operations
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|(0.06
|)
|$
|(0.05
|)
|Weighted average number of shares
|Basic number of shares
|604,753,362
|300,522,916
|517,497,692
|299,617,665
|Diluted number of shares
|700,549,856
|341,807,051
|697,326,649
|341,616,139
|FLUENT CORP.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
|For the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024
|(USD '000)
|For the nine months ended September 30,
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows provided by operating activities
|Net loss
|$
|(32,009
|)
|$
|(14,999
|)
|Adjustments for non-cash items:
|Unrealized gain on changes in fair value of biological assets
|(1,475
|)
|(8,704
|)
|Realized loss on fair value amounts included in inventory sold
|1,876
|2,259
|Share-based compensation expense
|217
|419
|Depreciation and amortization
|17,853
|11,366
|Accretion and interest expense
|16,118
|14,680
|Loss on disposition of fixed assets
|490
|212
|Gain on remeasurement of provision liability
|(4,654
|)
|-
|Loss on lease modification
|2
|-
|Loss on termination of contract
|6
|-
|Loss on loan modification
|36
|-
|Change in fair value of derivative
|(532
|)
|(8,292
|)
|Uncertain tax position
|12,680
|38,816
|Deferred tax expense
|(969
|)
|4,835
|Net change in non-cash working capital
|Accounts receivable
|(440
|)
|164
|Biological assets
|(16,977
|)
|(11,294
|)
|Inventory
|15,986
|10,944
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|1,802
|960
|Right of use assets/liabilities
|(10,097
|)
|(3,520
|)
|Other assets
|4,369
|(466
|)
|Accounts payable
|(2,993
|)
|2,510
|Accrued expenses
|709
|(4,354
|)
|Other long-term liabilities
|-
|(435
|)
|Income taxes
|(1,003
|)
|(18,672
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|995
|$
|16,429
|Cash flows used in investing activities
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(14,119
|)
|(10,543
|)
|Purchase of intangible assets
|(318
|)
|(1,332
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|$
|(14,437
|)
|$
|(11,875
|)
|Cash flows used in financing activities
|Proceeds from issuance of convertible debenture and warrants
|210
|-
|Proceeds from issuance of convertible debenture and warrants
|-
|3,983
|Payments of lease obligations
|(3,433
|)
|(2,126
|)
|Net proceeds from equipment loan
|-
|48
|Principal and interest repayments of notes payable
|(8,329
|)
|(8,048
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|$
|(11,552
|)
|$
|(6,143
|)
|Net decrease in cash
|(24,994
|)
|(1,589
|)
|Cash, beginning of period
|40,106
|10,521
|Cash, end of period
|$
|15,112
|$
|8,932
|FLUENT CORP.
|EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA CALCULATION
|For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024
|(USD '000)
|Three months ended
| September 30,
2025
| September 30,
2024
|Variance
|Net loss
|$
|(13,587
|)
|$
|(11,781
|)
|$
|(1,806
|)
|Interest expense
|5,535
|5,154
|381
|Income taxes
|3,628
|7,379
|(3,751
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|6,105
|3,801
|2,304
|EBITDA
|$
|1,681
|$
|4,553
|$
|(2,872
|)
|Three months ended
| September 30,
2025
| September 30,
2024
|Variance
|EBITDA
|$
|1,681
|$
|4,553
|$
|(2,872
|)
|Change in fair value of biological assets
|(60
|)
|2,710
|(2,770
|)
|Change in fair market value of derivative
|144
|(898
|)
|1,042
|Change in provision liability
|67
|-
|67
|Professional fees
|132
|529
|(397
|)
|One-time employee costs
|124
|162
|(38
|)
|Share-based compensation
|(101
|)
|228
|(329
|)
|Loss on disposal of assets
|343
|-
|343
|Other non-recurring expense
|507
|243
|264
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|2,837
|$
|7,527
|$
|(4,690
|)
|Nine months ended
| September 30,
2025
| September 30,
2024
|Variance
|Net loss
|$
|(32,009
|)
|$
|(14,999
|)
|$
|(17,010
|)
|Interest expense
|15,606
|14,700
|906
|Income taxes
|13,466
|19,700
|(6,234
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|16,177
|11,274
|4,903
|EBITDA
|$
|13,240
|$
|30,675
|$
|(17,435
|)
|Nine months ended
| September 30,
2025
| September 30,
2024
|Variance
|EBITDA
|$
|13,240
|$
|30,675
|$
|(17,435
|)
|Change in fair value of biological assets
|401
|(6,445
|)
|6,846
|Change in fair market value of derivative
|(532
|)
|(8,292
|)
|7,760
|Change in provision liability
|(4,723
|)
|-
|(4,723
|)
|Professional fees
|216
|4,170
|(3,954
|)
|One-time employee costs
|302
|776
|(474
|)
|Share-based compensation
|217
|419
|(202
|)
|Loss on disposal of assets
|519
|212
|307
|Other non-recurring expense/(income)
|477
|486
|(9
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|10,117
|$
|22,001
|$
|(11,884
|)
