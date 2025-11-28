403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Software Defined Perimeter Market To Hit $143.1 Bn By 2031, Driven By Rising Cyber Threats
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- According to a new report Software Defined Perimeter Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Connectivity (Controller, Gateway, End point), by Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud), by Organization Size (Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprise), by User Type (Government and Defense, IT and Telecom, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail and Ecommerce, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2031, The global software defined perimeter market was valued at USD 5.3 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 143.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 39.3% from 2022 to 2031.
The Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) market is experiencing robust growth as enterprises increasingly shift from traditional perimeter-based security models to zero-trust frameworks. With the rise of cloud applications, remote work, and distributed IT environments, organizations are prioritizing secure, identity-centric access solutions. SDP provides dynamic, policy-driven protection that reduces attack surfaces by ensuring users and devices are authenticated before gaining access to critical resources.
Moreover, the growing threat landscape involving ransomware, phishing, lateral movement attacks, and unauthorized network access has driven the adoption of SDP across industries. The model's ability to create invisible, segmented, and continually verified network boundaries positions it as a crucial component in modern cybersecurity architectures, accelerating its market expansion.
Download PDF Brochure:
Market Dynamics
A key driver for the SDP market is the increasing shift to cloud-based infrastructure, which demands flexible and scalable security controls. As organizations migrate workloads to multi-cloud and hybrid environments, SDP offers secure connectivity and granular access control without compromising performance or user experience.
Another major factor influencing market growth is the surge in remote and hybrid work models. Enterprises are adopting SDP solutions to secure remote access and eliminate vulnerabilities associated with VPNs, which often lack dynamic authentication and are prone to misuse or compromise. SDP ensures secure access regardless of user location or device type.
Rising cyber threats, especially targeted attacks aimed at exploiting network visibility, also contribute significantly to SDP market demand. By concealing infrastructure and implementing strict authentication protocols, SDP minimizes exploitable entry points and prevents unauthorized discovery of network resources.
In addition, regulatory pressures related to data privacy and compliance encourage enterprises to deploy zero-trust-aligned solutions like SDP. Industries such as healthcare, BFSI, government, and IT services are adopting SDP to meet evolving cybersecurity standards and protect sensitive data.
Lastly, technological advancements-such as AI-enabled threat detection, identity and access management (IAM) integration, and micro-segmentation-are strengthening SDP capabilities. These innovations support broader adoption across large enterprises and SMEs seeking simplified yet robust network security solutions.
Connect to Analyst:
Segment Overview
The SDP market is segmented by component (solutions, services), deployment mode (cloud, on-premise), organization size (large enterprises, SMEs), and end-use industry (BFSI, IT & telecom, healthcare, government, manufacturing, others). The solutions segment dominates due to growing demand for identity-centric access controls, while cloud-based deployment is expanding fastest in line with digital transformation initiatives.
Regional Analysis
North America leads the Software Defined Perimeter market, driven by early adoption of zero-trust frameworks, strong presence of cybersecurity vendors, and high investments in cloud infrastructure. The region's stringent data security regulations and frequent cybersecurity incidents further accelerate SDP deployment across enterprises and government agencies.
Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, fueled by rapid digitalization, expansion of cloud services, and rising cyberattack frequencies in countries such as China, India, and Japan. Increasing adoption of remote work technologies and government initiatives to strengthen cybersecurity infrastructure are boosting market opportunities in the region.
For Purchase Inquiry:
Competitive Analysis
The key players profiled in the software defined perimeter industry analysis report include VeloCloud Networks, Inc., Intel Corporation, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Symantec Corporation, Vidder, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Catbird, Inc., and Cryptzone North America Inc.
Key Findings of the Study
.On the basis of charging level, the level 2 segment held the market share of more than 60.0% in 2021 in terms of revenue
.On the basis of system, the off-grid segment held the market share of around 70.0% in 2021 in terms of revenue
.On the basis of application, the private EV charger segment held three-fourths market share in 2021 in terms of revenue
.On the basis of region, the Asia-Pacific region held the market share of more than 30.0% in 2021 in terms of revenue
Trending Reports in industry
Behavioral Biometrics Market
Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market
Augmented Analytics Market
Asia-Pacific Robotics Technology Market
Artificial intelligence (AI) market
The Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) market is experiencing robust growth as enterprises increasingly shift from traditional perimeter-based security models to zero-trust frameworks. With the rise of cloud applications, remote work, and distributed IT environments, organizations are prioritizing secure, identity-centric access solutions. SDP provides dynamic, policy-driven protection that reduces attack surfaces by ensuring users and devices are authenticated before gaining access to critical resources.
Moreover, the growing threat landscape involving ransomware, phishing, lateral movement attacks, and unauthorized network access has driven the adoption of SDP across industries. The model's ability to create invisible, segmented, and continually verified network boundaries positions it as a crucial component in modern cybersecurity architectures, accelerating its market expansion.
Download PDF Brochure:
Market Dynamics
A key driver for the SDP market is the increasing shift to cloud-based infrastructure, which demands flexible and scalable security controls. As organizations migrate workloads to multi-cloud and hybrid environments, SDP offers secure connectivity and granular access control without compromising performance or user experience.
Another major factor influencing market growth is the surge in remote and hybrid work models. Enterprises are adopting SDP solutions to secure remote access and eliminate vulnerabilities associated with VPNs, which often lack dynamic authentication and are prone to misuse or compromise. SDP ensures secure access regardless of user location or device type.
Rising cyber threats, especially targeted attacks aimed at exploiting network visibility, also contribute significantly to SDP market demand. By concealing infrastructure and implementing strict authentication protocols, SDP minimizes exploitable entry points and prevents unauthorized discovery of network resources.
In addition, regulatory pressures related to data privacy and compliance encourage enterprises to deploy zero-trust-aligned solutions like SDP. Industries such as healthcare, BFSI, government, and IT services are adopting SDP to meet evolving cybersecurity standards and protect sensitive data.
Lastly, technological advancements-such as AI-enabled threat detection, identity and access management (IAM) integration, and micro-segmentation-are strengthening SDP capabilities. These innovations support broader adoption across large enterprises and SMEs seeking simplified yet robust network security solutions.
Connect to Analyst:
Segment Overview
The SDP market is segmented by component (solutions, services), deployment mode (cloud, on-premise), organization size (large enterprises, SMEs), and end-use industry (BFSI, IT & telecom, healthcare, government, manufacturing, others). The solutions segment dominates due to growing demand for identity-centric access controls, while cloud-based deployment is expanding fastest in line with digital transformation initiatives.
Regional Analysis
North America leads the Software Defined Perimeter market, driven by early adoption of zero-trust frameworks, strong presence of cybersecurity vendors, and high investments in cloud infrastructure. The region's stringent data security regulations and frequent cybersecurity incidents further accelerate SDP deployment across enterprises and government agencies.
Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, fueled by rapid digitalization, expansion of cloud services, and rising cyberattack frequencies in countries such as China, India, and Japan. Increasing adoption of remote work technologies and government initiatives to strengthen cybersecurity infrastructure are boosting market opportunities in the region.
For Purchase Inquiry:
Competitive Analysis
The key players profiled in the software defined perimeter industry analysis report include VeloCloud Networks, Inc., Intel Corporation, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Symantec Corporation, Vidder, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Catbird, Inc., and Cryptzone North America Inc.
Key Findings of the Study
.On the basis of charging level, the level 2 segment held the market share of more than 60.0% in 2021 in terms of revenue
.On the basis of system, the off-grid segment held the market share of around 70.0% in 2021 in terms of revenue
.On the basis of application, the private EV charger segment held three-fourths market share in 2021 in terms of revenue
.On the basis of region, the Asia-Pacific region held the market share of more than 30.0% in 2021 in terms of revenue
Trending Reports in industry
Behavioral Biometrics Market
Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market
Augmented Analytics Market
Asia-Pacific Robotics Technology Market
Artificial intelligence (AI) market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment