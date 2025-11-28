403
Peru's Former President Pedro Castillo Gets 111⁄2-Year Jail Term
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Pedro Castillo's 111⁄2-year prison sentence is not only the story of one fallen president, but of how a democracy reacts when a leader tries to rewrite the rules in real time.
In December 2022, as Congress prepared to impeach him for alleged corruption and incompetence, the former rural teacher went on television and abruptly announced he was dissolving the legislature, imposing a curfew and ruling by decree.
Within hours, the move collapsed. The armed forces and police refused to back him, ministers resigned live on air, and Congress voted to remove him from office.
Castillo was arrested on the way to the Mexican embassy, and his brief televised announcement entered Peru's vocabulary as a“self-coup” that failed largely because state institutions did not follow.
The new sentence, handed down by a special panel of the Supreme Court, finds him guilty of conspiracy to commit rebellion and bars him from public office for two years.
Two former ministers were punished as well, including ex-prime minister Betssy Chávez, who has taken asylum in Mexico's embassy. The fallout has even reshaped foreign policy: Peru froze diplomatic ties with Mexico after its decision to shelter her.
Peru's Crisis Shows How Fragile Democracy Feels on the Ground
Behind the legal headlines lies a deeper story about expectations and frustration. Castillo won the presidency promising to upend an establishment many poorer Peruvians saw as distant and corrupt.
Once in office, he faced hostile media, scandal after scandal and a combative Congress. Instead of building coalitions, his government lurched from crisis to crisis, changing ministers at dizzying speed.
When he tried to shut down Congress, many Peruvians who disliked the politica class still recoiled at what looked like an improvised power grab.
Protests later erupted, especially in poorer regions, and security forces responded brutally, leaving dozens dead and fresh scars of mistrust.
The lesson is uncomfortably simple. Weak parties, angry voters and outsider leaders are not just a Latin American curiosity; they are a global pattern.
Peru's verdict shows that institutions can push back against sudden attempts to cling to power – but it also warns how quickly faith in democracy erodes when everyday problems remain unsolved.
