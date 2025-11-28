403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
When Fans Turn Their Backs: Argentina's Football Wars Over Power And Trust
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina's national team is on top of the world after a World Cup and Copa América titles. Yet at home, many fans feel their own leagues no longer look honest. The fight is not just about referees. It is about who writes the rules, when, and for whose benefit.
The first shock came after the 30-team top division finished its long, split season. Quietly, the Argentine Football Association (AFA ) created a new trophy,“League Champion 2025”, and handed it to Rosario Central for topping the annual points table.
There had been no public debate, no clear regulation, no trophy to play for – until Central lifted it in an office in Buenos Aires. Days later, Estudiantes de La Plata were ordered to give Central a guard of honour before a knockout match.
The ritual is rare in Argentina and had never been imposed from above. Estudiantes' players lined up, waited, then turned their backs as Central walked out. They then won 1–0 and knocked the“new champions” out.
The AFA answered by publishing a circular, backdated to February, saying players must face the champions and stay still during the guard of honour.
Football scandals reveal deeper systemic bias
Internet users quickly saw the PDF had actually been created during the match, using software released months later. Even so, the AFA banned club president Juan Sebastián Verón for six months and suspended the 11 starters for two games.
For many, this confirmed a deeper pattern. Second-division coach Walter Otta was suspended over a quote that no audio or video has ever proven.
VAR calls and penalties seen as favouring Barracas Central – the club long tied to AFA chief Claudio“Chiqui” Tapia and his family – have intensified suspicions. Murals of Lionel Messi and his World Cup teammates are being defaced in protest.
Into this storm has stepped President Javier Milei, siding with Estudiantes and attacking what he calls a closed, self-protecting football caste. Financial-crime probes touching figures near the AFA deepen the unease.
For expats, the warning is clear. In a country where football shapes life, a game that stops looking fair is a sign that something wider in the system is badly off.
The first shock came after the 30-team top division finished its long, split season. Quietly, the Argentine Football Association (AFA ) created a new trophy,“League Champion 2025”, and handed it to Rosario Central for topping the annual points table.
There had been no public debate, no clear regulation, no trophy to play for – until Central lifted it in an office in Buenos Aires. Days later, Estudiantes de La Plata were ordered to give Central a guard of honour before a knockout match.
The ritual is rare in Argentina and had never been imposed from above. Estudiantes' players lined up, waited, then turned their backs as Central walked out. They then won 1–0 and knocked the“new champions” out.
The AFA answered by publishing a circular, backdated to February, saying players must face the champions and stay still during the guard of honour.
Football scandals reveal deeper systemic bias
Internet users quickly saw the PDF had actually been created during the match, using software released months later. Even so, the AFA banned club president Juan Sebastián Verón for six months and suspended the 11 starters for two games.
For many, this confirmed a deeper pattern. Second-division coach Walter Otta was suspended over a quote that no audio or video has ever proven.
VAR calls and penalties seen as favouring Barracas Central – the club long tied to AFA chief Claudio“Chiqui” Tapia and his family – have intensified suspicions. Murals of Lionel Messi and his World Cup teammates are being defaced in protest.
Into this storm has stepped President Javier Milei, siding with Estudiantes and attacking what he calls a closed, self-protecting football caste. Financial-crime probes touching figures near the AFA deepen the unease.
For expats, the warning is clear. In a country where football shapes life, a game that stops looking fair is a sign that something wider in the system is badly off.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment