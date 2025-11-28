Who Is Sujit Basu? Meet Bengali Actress Tnusree Chakraborty's Atlanta-Based Husband (PHOTOS)

Tnusree Chakraborty's journey to Las Vegas became a life-changing experience when she met her boyfriend, Sujit Basu. She astonished people when she announced that the couple had married after only five months of dating.

Bengali actress Tnusree (Tanushree) Chakraborty shocked fans by marrying in an intimate wedding in the United States. The actress, who kept the wedding under wraps, married US-based techie Sujit Basu in Las Vegas. According to the Calcutta Times, the wedding was held in a modest, intimate setting with only a few close friends and family present.

Tnusree (Tanushree) was spotted wearing a full-sleeved net lehenga with an emerald jewellery set and traditional sankha-pola. Suhit Basu chose a traditional black tuxedo for the occasion. The couple also completed the sindur daan rite, keeping the event according to Bengali traditions despite the foreign location.

Tnusree (Tanushree's) spouse, Suhit Basu, is an Atlanta-based IT expert and technologist. The two have known one other for years, but their bond has become stronger in recent months. Tanushree said that the entire wedding was his idea.

She revealed that he stunned her with the proposal, simply stating, "Let's get hitched," transforming their long-standing relationship into a private celebration.

Tnusree (Tanushree) Chakraborty is a popular figure in the Bengali cinema industry. She began her career as a model and has since appeared in a number of advertisements, including a well-known Bangladeshi advertisement for Pran Powder Spice.

Her cinematic debut came with 'Uro Chithi' in 2011. She later appeared in films including 'Bedroom' (2012), 'Obhishopto Nighty' (2014), 'Window Connections' (2014), and 'Buno Haansh' (2014).

She also presented Zed Bangla's beauty and leisure show 'Sampurna'.

Tnusree (Tanushree) entered politics in 2021, joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and contesting the Shyampur seat in the West Bengal Assembly elections.

She left the party a few months later, saying she wanted to focus on her acting career and artistic endeavours.

With her discreet wedding in Las Vegas, Tnusree (Tanushree) enters a new chapter in her personal life. Although the couple has yet to divulge plans for a larger celebration, their private wedding has already sparked interest among fans and industry colleagues.