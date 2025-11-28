Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Declares War Drama '120 Bahadur' Tax-Free

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced 'tax-free status' for the war drama '120 Bahadur' in the national capital, effective November 28. The decision honours the bravery of Indian soldiers depicted in the film, which is based on the Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 Sino-Indian War. The Delhi CM took to her X account to make the announcement and also praised the film for commemorating the heroism of the Indian Army.

CM Hails Film as Tribute to Soldiers' Courage

In her post, she wrote, "#120Bahadur, a historical war film, pays tribute to the extraordinary courage, leadership, and sacrifice of the 120 soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment, who fought valiantly in the Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 Sino-Indian War. The film highlights the inspiring leadership of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, whose actions and sacrifice remain a defining symbol of courage in India's military history. As a special mark of respect to the valiant soldiers, the Delhi Government has decided to grant tax-free status to the film in Delhi from 28th Nov. Congratulations to the creators of the film!"

About '120 Bahadur'

'120 Bahadur' features Farhan Akhtar as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, a Param Vir Chakra awardee who led the 13 Kumaon Regiment in its brave stand against Chinese forces in 1962. The film also stars Raashii Khanna, Sparsh Walia, Vivan Bhatena and Dhanveer Singh in prominent roles. Directed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment), and Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios), the film released in cinemas on November 21.

