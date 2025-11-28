Barbados Panama Discusses Tourism

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Sheena Forde-Craigg

BRIDGETOWN, Guyana, (GIS) – A tourism memorandum of understanding (MoU) is being proposed as part of the way forward in developing the relationship between Barbados and Panama.

This was the outcome of talks between minister of tourism and international transport, Ian Gooding-Edghill, and Panama's ambassador to Barbados, Xiomara Pérez Rodriguez, during a courtesy call at the Ministry's One Barbados Place, Warrens, St Michael, Office, on Wednesday, November 26.

The two officials agreed that tourism was an important sector for both countries, with ambassador Pérez proposing that reciprocal tourism delegations and other institutional exchanges be pursued to enhance bilateral relations.

The proposed MoU will include areas such as civil aviation cooperation and support in strengthening human resource capacity, reciprocal promotion of each other's tourism product offerings, especially the heritage aspect, and Barbados as an eastern hub.

The two officials also discussed fruit export and cargo supply chain opportunities, medical tourism, language immersion programmes, the upcoming International Economic Forum for Latin America and the Caribbean 2026, as well as increasing Copa Airlines flights to Barbados. Copa Airlines flights currently operate four times a week – Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Minister Gooding-Edghill expressed appreciation to the ambassador for the engagement and existing partnership.

“Thank you for your deep thoughts in terms of the way forward. We are truly grateful that the partnership between Barbados and Panama continues to grow. We're equally happy that we were able to secure an airlift out of Panama, and that we have grown the airlift, which has allowed us to open more borders and to increase connectivity into the Americas as well. But it's also created a wonderful opportunity for Panamanians and others within the Americas to come to Barbados and see what we have to offer.

“We're going to continue to work with that relationship and take it from strength to strength. We believe that when we look at the geography of the area, notwithstanding the historical context,... it will be a wonderful opportunity for us to continue to partner.”

In response, ambassador Pérez indicated that she looks forward to working on developing the MoU and continuing to“build bridges” between Panama and Barbados and expanding connectivity.

Also present at the courtesy call were acting permanent secretary (tourism), Deborah Norville; permanent secretary (international transport), Charley Browne; acting chief technical officer, Dionne Gibbs-Nicholls; and foreign service officer II, Warren Howard.

Barbados established diplomatic relations with the Republic of Panama in August 1975.

