North Peak Resources Announces Officer Change

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2025) -(TSXV: NPR) (OTCQB: NPRLF) (the "" or "") announces that Mr. Jim O'Neill has been appointed Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company, with immediate effect, succeeding Mr. Andrew Dunlop who has stepped down from those positions with the Company.

Mr. O'Neill has over 30 years of experience as a finance executive with multinational businesses operational in Canada, USA, the UK, Turkey, and Kenya. He has extensive public company financial management and governance experience including junior mining exploration, development, and operations, in addition to project management, manufacturing and distribution businesses. He has also worked alongside members of management and certain directors of the Company in other stock exchange listed companies.

"The Board would like to thank Andrew for his work over the last year and wish him the best in his future endeavors," added Rupert Williams, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

